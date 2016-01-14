Jan 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
101-104 points, or 1.6-1.7 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up just 31.73 points, or 0.5 percent, at
5,960.97 points on Wednesday after better-than-expected trade data from China
improved market sentiment, pushing oil and metals prices higher and lifting
investors' appetite for shares in mining, oil and gas companies.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell plans to grow its lubricants business in
Asia in the next five years, targeting surging vehicle sales and rising
population growth, said a senior company official.
* BP: The families of two BP employees killed in the 2013 Amenas gas
plant attack in Algeria have filed a lawsuit in London's High Court against the
company, accusing it of failing to take reasonable steps to protect its workers.
* AB INBEV/ SABMILLER: Brewing giant AB InBev launched a $46bn bond
on Wednesday, the second-largest bond in history, after amassing $110bn in
investor orders to help fund its acquisition of rival SABMiller.
* HOME RETAIL/ WESFARMERS: British takeover target Home Retail said
on Wednesday it was in advanced talks to sell its Homebase home improvement
stores to Australia's Wesfarmers for 340 million pounds ($490 million)
in cash, allowing it to focus on its Argos chain.
* INTEREST RATE HIKE: The Bank of England looks likely to signal another
delay in raising interest rates on Thursday thanks to a renewed oil price slump,
sputtering wage growth and the approach of an unsettling vote on Britain's
European Union membership.
* MOTOR INSURANCE: Comprehensive car insurance premiums in Britain rose 13.2
percent in 2015, the biggest annual rise since 2011, according to Confused.com's
car price insurance index.
* ADVERTISING SPEND: The number of British companies that raised their
advertising budgets in the fourth quarter of 2015 slowed to its lowest level in
nearly three years as concerns over the economy grew, according to an industry
survey.
* SMALL OIL PRODUCERS: Mid-sized oil producing companies are proving more
resilient against weak oil prices than expected as they are able to slash more
costs, allowing them to press ahead with projects that are set to add even more
barrels to a global supply glut.
* EX-DIVS: Ashtead and Next will trade without entitlement
to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.42 points off the FTSE
100 according to Reuters calculations
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Mothercare PLC Mothercare PLC Q3 Trading Statement
Release
SuperGroup PLC SuperGroup PLC Trading Statement
Release
Jupiter Fund Management Jupiter Fund Management PLC Q4 2015
PLC Trading Update Release
SIG PLC SIG PLC Trading Statement Release
Restaurant Group PLC Restaurant Group PLC Post-Close
Trading Statement Release
JD Sports Fashion PLC JD Sports Fashion PLC Christmas
Trading Statement Release
Booker Group PLC Booker Group PLC Q3 2015 Booker
Group PLC Trading Statement Release
Ashmore Group PLC Ashmore Group PLC Q2 2016 Asset
Under Management Statement Release
Premier Oil PLC Premier Oil PLC Trading and
Operations Update
Associated British Foods Associated British Foods PLC Q1
PLC 2016 Trading Statement Release
ASOS PLC ASOS PLC Trading Statement Release
Tesco PLC Tesco PLC Christmas & Q3 2015/16
Trading Statement Release
William Hill PLC William Hill PLC Q4 2015 William
Hill PLC Trading Statement Release
Home Retail Group PLC Home Retail Group PLC Q3 2016
Trading Statement Release
Burberry Group PLC Burberry Group PLC Q3 2016 Trading
Statement Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)