Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points, or 0.3 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended down 1.9 percent at 5,804.10 points on Friday - its lowest closing level since late 2012 - hit by losses in commodity-related stocks as BHP Billiton and as oil fell below a key level.

* OIL: Brent and U.S. crude futures fell to the lowest since 2003 in Asian trading on Monday as the market braced for a jump in Iranian oil exports following the lifting of sanctions at the weekend.

* IRAN: Iran emerged from years of economic isolation on Saturday when world powers lifted crippling sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell's chief executive warned on Sunday that the oil and gas company would be negatively impacted were Britons to back leaving the European Union in a referendum.

Shell on Saturday denied a report in Iranian media that it had sent representatives to Iran ahead of the expected lifting of international sanctions.

* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland could reach a settlement within weeks on claims it misled investors in selling U.S. mortgage-backed securities, passing another milestone in its recovery from the financial crisis, analysts said on Friday.

* BRITAIN OPPOSITION: British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Saturday he would stop big companies from distributing dividends unless they paid their workers the living wage as part of his proposals to promote fairer working conditions.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)