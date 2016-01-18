(Updates futures, company news items)

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points, or 0.3 percent, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.39 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index ended down 1.9 percent at 5,804.10 points on Friday - its lowest closing level since late 2012 - hit by losses in commodity-related stocks as BHP Billiton took a sizeable charge and as oil fell below a key level.

* AMEC FOSTER WHEELER: Oil and gas services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc said chief executive Samir Brikho is stepping down, and appointed chief financial officer Ian McHoul as his interim replacement.

* WOLSELEY/COBHAM: Heating and plumbing products supplier Wolseley Plc said Chief Executive Ian Meakins would retire on Aug. 31 and that it promoted Chief Financial Officer John Martin as its new CEO. The company also named British engineering firm Cobham Plc's Simon Nicholls as CFO.

* HOME RETAIL: Britain's Home Retail Group confirmed the sale of its Homebase chain to Wesfarmers Ltd on Monday, and said it would return 200 million pounds of the proceeds to shareholders.

* OIL: Brent and U.S. crude futures fell to the lowest since 2003 in Asian trading on Monday as the market braced for a jump in Iranian oil exports following the lifting of sanctions at the weekend.

* IRAN: Iran emerged from years of economic isolation on Saturday when world powers lifted crippling sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell's chief executive warned on Sunday that the oil and gas company would be negatively impacted were Britons to back leaving the European Union in a referendum.

Shell on Saturday denied a report in Iranian media that it had sent representatives to Iran ahead of the expected lifting of international sanctions.

* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland could reach a settlement within weeks on claims it misled investors in selling U.S. mortgage-backed securities, passing another milestone in its recovery from the financial crisis, analysts said on Friday.

* BRITAIN OPPOSITION: British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Saturday he would stop big companies from distributing dividends unless they paid their workers the living wage as part of his proposals to promote fairer working conditions.

