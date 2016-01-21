Jan 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 60 to 82 points, or as much as 1.5 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index ended 3.5 percent lower at 5,673.58 points on Wednesday, after earlier touching its lowest level in more than three years, as concerns about China triggered a sharp decline in commodities-related stocks. The index has fallen more than 20 percent since its peak in April, confirming that it is in "bear market" territory. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday, erasing modest early gains as analysts said a persistent global surplus of crude would keep pressuring the market, after hitting their lowest levels since 2003 in the previous session. * BARCLAYS: Barclays will close its cash equities business across Asia and exit Korea and Taiwan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday, as part of a global cost-cutting plan aimed at boosting profits. * GSK: Five people, including two former GlaxoSmithKline researchers, were charged with a scheme to steal trade secrets from the British drugmaker for potential sale in China, according to indictments announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia on Wednesday. * BHP BILLITON: Brazilian mining company Samarco Mineração S.A., co-owned by BHP Billiton and Vale said on Wednesday CEO Ricardo Vescovi and Director of Operations Kleber Terra had temporarily stepped aside to focus on preparing their defense in the wake of November's mine disaster. * ENTERTAINMENT ONE: U.S. activist hedge fund Livermore Partners is calling on Canadian and UK media firm Entertainment One to slow down its pace of dealmaking and improve its cash flow, the fund's top executive said. * BRITISH ENERGY: Investment in Britain's energy sector could suffer if the country left the European Union, the chief executive of BP Bob Dudley said on Wednesday. * BRITISH CAR INSURANCE: British car insurance premiums rose by more than 10 percent in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three months, the largest such increase since 2010, recovery service AA said on Thursday. * BRITISH HOUSE PRICES: Investors are trying to beat a tax increase on buy-to-let properties in Britain, helping to push up house prices last month, a survey showed on Thursday. * EX-DIVS: Compass Group and SSE will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.3 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SABMiller PLC Q3 2016 SABMiller PLC Trading Statement Release Pearson PLC Pearson PLC Trading Statement Release Land Securities Group PLC Q3 2016 Land Securities Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release St. James's Place PLC Q4 2015 St. James's Place PLC New Business Announcement Halfords Group PLC Q3 2016 Halfords Group PLC Trading Statement Release Acacia Mining PLC Q4 2015 Acacia Mining PLC Production Update Royal Mail PLC Royal Mail PLC Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)