Jan 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2-31 points higher, or 0.03-0.54 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index rose 100.21 points, or 1.8 percent, to close at 5,773.79 on Thursday, after the head of the European Central Bank implied further monetary stimulus was coming. * OIL: Oil prices rose for a second session on Friday, moving further away from 12-year lows plumbed earlier this week, as cold U.S. and European weather as well as firmer financial markets gave traders reason to cash in on record short positions. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: TITN.L Full Year 2015 Titon Holdings PLC Earnings Release CCC.L Computacenter PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release WKP.L Q3 2016 Workspace Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release OXIG.L Q3 2015 Oxford Instruments PLC Trading Statement Release CCT.L Character Group PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines