Jan 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2-31
points higher, or 0.03-0.54 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index rose 100.21 points, or 1.8 percent, to close at
5,773.79 on Thursday, after the head of the European Central Bank implied
further monetary stimulus was coming.
* OIL: Oil prices rose for a second session on Friday, moving further away
from 12-year lows plumbed earlier this week, as cold U.S. and European weather
as well as firmer financial markets gave traders reason to cash in on record
short positions.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
TITN.L Full Year 2015 Titon Holdings PLC Earnings
Release
CCC.L Computacenter PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement
Release
WKP.L Q3 2016 Workspace Group PLC Interim Management
Statement Release
OXIG.L Q3 2015 Oxford Instruments PLC Trading
Statement Release
CCT.L Character Group PLC Annual Shareholders
Meeting
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Sunil Nair)