Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open down 49
points, or 0.8 percent, on Tuesday according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower at 5,877.00 points on
Monday, pressured as mining shares dropped on the back of a fall in metals
prices and financial stocks weakened.
* OIL PRICES: Crude futures dropped below $30 a barrel on Tuesday and
extended the previous day's losses by more than 2 percent, as fresh worries
about oversupply from top producers Saudi Arabia and Iraq spooked the market.
* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc is concluding feasibility studies
evaluating whether its vaccine technology is suitable for the Zika virus, which
has been linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil, a spokeswoman
told Reuters.
* VODAFONE: Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Vodafone Group
, reported on Tuesday a 72.2 million riyal ($19.8 million) net loss in
the third *quarter, which is 5 percent wider than the same year-ago period,
Reuters calculations showed.
* UK MOBILE MARKET: French billionaire Xavier Niel's telecoms group Iliad
has approached British telecoms regulator Ofcom to express
"preliminary" interest in entering the UK mobile market, the Financial Times
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Dixons Carphone Plc Q3 2016 Dixons Carphone
Plc Trading Statement
Release
Tern Plc Full Year 2015 Tern Plc
Earnings Release
Crest Nicholson Holdings Preliminary 2015 Crest
Plc Nicholson Holdings Plc
Earnings Release
Marston's Plc Marston's Plc Interim
Management Statement
Release
EasyJet Plc Q1 2016 easyJet Plc
Interim Management
Statement Release
Stock Spirits Group Plc Stock Spirits Group Plc
Trading Statement Release
Intermediate Capital Group Intermediate Capital Group
Plc Plc Trading Update Release
PZ Cussons Plc Half Year 2015 PZ Cussons
Plc Earnings Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
($1 = 0.7030 pounds)
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)