(Adds company news)

Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 11 points, or 0.2 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures were down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent up at 5,911.46 points on Tuesday, lifted by a rise in oil prices and a knock-on rally in mining stocks.

* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland said it would make a 4.2 billion pound ($6.02 billion) payment into its pension scheme due to changes in its accounting policy and would also set aside an extra $2.2 billion for mortgage-related litigation in the United States.

* PARAGON GROUP: Paragon Group of Companies Plc said recent fiscal and regulatory changes and proposals may soften the rate of growth for buy-to-lending as time progresses, but demand for rental properties would remain strong.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean mining firm Antofagasta said on Wednesday it expects a boost in copper production this year as it ramps up output at new mines after posting annual output for 2015 which was lower than its guidance.

* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT: Aberdeen Asset Management said more clients pulled cash from its funds in the December quarter due to concerns around economic growth that would likely impact flows for the rest of the year.

* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto Plc has agreed to sell one of its last remaining coal mines in Australia to a group owned by Indonesia's third-richest man, Anthoni Salim, continuing an exit from coal as it battles a sharp slump in prices.

* CLYDESDALE: National Australian Bank Ltd's shareholders voted in favour of a demerger of its UK arm Clydesdale Bank Plc IPO-CLBP.L, ahead of the planned listing of the latter on Feb. 8.

* ARM HOLDINGS: Apple Inc forecast its first revenue drop in 13 years and reported the slowest-ever increase in iPhone shipments as the critical Chinese market showed signs of weakening. The update could impact European chipmakers such as ARM Holdings Plc.

* HOUSING PRICES: British house prices rose at a slower month-on-month pace than expected in January, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.

* OIL PRICES: Crude oil futures dropped around 2 percent on Wednesday, heading back towards $30 a barrel as profit-taking wiped out a chunk of the gains notched up in the previous session on hopes for output cuts.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)