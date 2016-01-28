Jan 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower by 36-40 points, or 0.6-0.7 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue-chip index closed up 1.3 percent at 5,990.37 on Wednesday, helped by a surge in software firm Sage Group Plc and a rebound in mining and energy stocks as oil prices rose. * BHP BILLITON: Brazilian miner Samarco Mineracao SA, in which BHP Billiton owns a 50 percent stake, said on Wednesday it evacuated some workers after rain caused a mudslide at the site where an iron ore tailings damn burst in November. * BRITISH CONSTRUCTION: The number of new homes registered for construction by British builders in 2015 rose to its highest since the financial crisis, despite a slowdown in the second half of the year, an industry group said on Thursday. * BRITISH POWER: A British auction to secure 802.710 megawatts of backup electricity capacity for the 2016/17 winter period cleared at 27.50 pounds per kilowatt per year on Wednesday, the delivery body said in preliminary results. * OIL PRICES: Crude oil futures fell around 1 percent in Asian trading on Thursday, eroding gains of nearly 3 percent made in the previous session after Russia held out the possibility of cooperating with OPEC to control global oversupply. * EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 company will go ex-dividend on Thursday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Diageo Plc Half Year 2016 Diageo Plc Earnings Release Renishaw Plc Half Year 2016 Renishaw Plc Earnings Release Anglo American Plc Q4 2015 Anglo American Plc Production Report 3i Group Plc Q3 2015 3i Group Plc Trading Statement Release Kier Group Plc Kier Group Plc Trading Statement Release Firstgroup Plc Q3 2016 FirstGroup Plc Trading Statement Release Euromoney Institutional Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc Investor Plc Trading Statement Release PayPoint Plc Q3 2015 PayPoint Plc Interim Management Statement Release RPC Group Plc Q3 2016 RPC Group Plc Interim Management Statement Release SSP Group Plc Q1 2016 SSP Group Plc Interim Management Statement Release SSE Plc Q3 2016 SSE Plc Interim Management Statement Release Lonmin Plc Q1 2016 Lonmin Plc Production Report Daily Mail and General Q1 2016 Daily Mail and Trust Plc General Trust Plc Trading Statement Release KAZ Minerals Plc Q4 2015 Kaz Minerals Plc Production Report TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru)