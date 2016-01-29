Jan 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22
* The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent lower at 1 percent on Thursday
after earlier rising over the 6,000.00 level, its highest since early January.
The index was weighed down by Ashtead Group Plc and travel stocks hit by
rising oil prices.
* ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC's Chief Executive will on
Friday announce job cuts from his 2,000 strong senior manager team, the
Financial Times reported.
* BHP BILLITON: The Canadian arm of mining giant BHP Billiton
has signed a letter of intent to help fund exploration at Aston Bay
Holdings Ltd's Storm copper project, Aston Bay said on Thursday.
* UK BANKS: Banks that mis-sold complex financial products to shield
companies from interest rate hikes that never happened have paid 2.1 billion
pounds ($3 billion) in compensation so far, with reviews of customers completed,
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday.
* BRITISH CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: British consumer morale rose for a second
month in a row in January to hit its highest level since last summer, but
households remain pessimistic about the outlook for the country's economy, a
survey showed on Friday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Premier Veterinary Group Full Year 2015 Premier
Plc Veterinary Group Plc
Earnings Release
A.G.Barr Plc A.G.Barr Plc Trading
Statement Release
Sky Plc Q2 2016 Sky Plc Earnings
Release
Vedanta Resources Plc Q3 2016 Vedanta Resources
Plc Production Results
Release
