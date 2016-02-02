Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 36 points lower, or down 0.6 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * The UK bluechip index closed 0.4 percent lower at 6,060.10 points on Monday, with commodity shares falling sharply after a factory survey in China, a major consumer of metals and oils in the world, disappointed investors. * BHP BILLITON: Standard & Poor's cut BHP Billiton Ltd's credit rating and warned it might be lowered further if measures to shore up cash levels were not taken, cementing expectations the world's largest miner will slash its dividend for the first time in 15 years. * SHELL: Credit ratings agency Standard and Poors on Monday downgraded oil major Royal Dutch Shell Plc to A+/A-1 from AA-/A-1+ and put its long-term credit rating on creditwatch negative citing sliding oil prices. * EASYJET: British low-cost airline easyJet said it would trial a new fuel cell system on planes that could cut its fuel bill by up to $35 million a year, as part of its battle to keep fares low and compete against Ryanair . * HSBC: London-based bank HSBC has lost its appeal against the launch of a formal investigation in France into allegations it helped customers dodge tax, two sources told Reuters on Monday. * BP: BP has promoted Lamar McKay to a newly created role of deputy chief executive, the company said on Monday, adding that the veteran production boss would help the oil major navigate the challenging environment of rock-bottom crude prices. * EU REFERENDUM: The head of the European Council will on Tuesday present a "new settlement" proposal in talks with Britain on reforms aimed at keeping the country in the 28-nation bloc. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BP Q4 results Ocado FY results Sainsbury's "put up or shut up" deadline regarding approach for Home Retail St Modwen Properties FY results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)