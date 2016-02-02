(Adds futures, company news items)

* The UK bluechip index closed 0.4 percent lower at 6,060.10 points on Monday, with commodity shares falling sharply after a factory survey in China, a major consumer of metals and oils in the world, disappointed investors.

* BP: BP on Tuesday reported an annual loss of $6.5 billion in 2015, its worst in at least 20 years as the British oil and gas company struggled with a sharp downturn in the oil market.

* Sainsbury's: Britain's second-biggest supermarket said on Tuesday it had agreed a 1.3 billion pound ($1.87 billion) deal to buy Argos-owner Home Retail in cash and shares.

* BHP BILLITON: Standard & Poor's cut BHP Billiton Ltd's credit rating and warned it might be lowered further if measures to shore up cash levels were not taken, cementing expectations the world's largest miner will slash its dividend for the first time in 15 years.

* OCADO: British online grocer Ocado met forecasts with a 13.8 percent rise in full-year core earnings and said it expected to sign multiple overseas deals in the medium term.

* TALKTALK: Britain's TalkTalk Telecom Group said on Tuesday it had lost 101,000 customers in its third quarter after it suffered a high-profile cyber attack in October.

* CLYDESDALE BANK: National Australia Bank said the spin-off of its UK unit Clydesdale Bank Plc IPO-CLBP.L, expected on Tuesday, would be delayed for 24 hours.

* TULLETT PREBON: Tullett Prebon said the United States Department of Justice had requested additional information relating to the British interdealer broker's proposed acquisition of ICAP Plc's global hybrid voice broking and information business.

* SHELL: Credit ratings agency Standard and Poors on Monday downgraded oil major Royal Dutch Shell Plc to A+/A-1 from AA-/A-1+ and put its long-term credit rating on creditwatch negative citing sliding oil prices.

* EASYJET: British low-cost airline easyJet said it would trial a new fuel cell system on planes that could cut its fuel bill by up to $35 million a year, as part of its battle to keep fares low and compete against Ryanair .

* HSBC: London-based bank HSBC has lost its appeal against the launch of a formal investigation in France into allegations it helped customers dodge tax, two sources told Reuters on Monday.

* EU REFERENDUM: The head of the European Council will on Tuesday present a "new settlement" proposal in talks with Britain on reforms aimed at keeping the country in the 28-nation bloc.

