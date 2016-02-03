Feb 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
45-55 points, or 0.8-0.9 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
* The UK blue chip index closed 2.3 percent lower at 5,922.01 points on
Tuesday, knocked down by a drop in BP after the oil major reported its
biggest ever annual loss.
* IAG: British Airways has mulled pulling most of its aircraft out of London
City airport if a new owner raised airline charges to cover the hefty 2 billion
pound price tag on the airport, the Financial Times reported.
* CLYDESDALE BANK: National Australia Bank Ltd on Wednesday
announced the final price for the float of Clydesdale Bank Plc IPO-CLBP.L to
institutional investors at 180 pence per share, saying this effectively
concludes the demerger and IPO process.
* BT: Britain's BT Group said large numbers of its customers had lost
connection to the Internet on Tuesday, but most were back online in a matter of
hours and there were no indications that the failure was due to a malicious
attack.
* UK RETAIL: British shop prices fell slightly less sharply last month than
in December, British retailers said on Wednesday, helped by a first rise in food
inflation since August.
* UK ECONOMY: Britain's economy is unlikely to be dented this year by the
latest signs of a slowdown in global output, a think-tank said on Wednesday
ahead of the latest forecasts from the Bank of England.
* EX-DIVS: Imperial Tobacco and Unilever will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.91 points
off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Johnson Matthey PLC Q3 2015 Johnson Matthey PLC Trading
Statement Release
GlaxoSmithKline PLC Q4 2015 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
Earnings Release
Severn Trent PLC Severn Trent PLC Interim Management
Statement Release
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Half Year 2016 Hargreaves Lansdown
PLC Earnings Release
Foxtons Group PLC Full Year 2015 Foxtons Group PLC
Preliminary Earnings Release
