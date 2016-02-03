BRIEF-Cheviot says will consider proposal for buy-back of co's shares
* Says board to consider a proposal for buy-back of ordinary shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 45-55 points, or 0.8-0.9 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
* The UK blue chip index closed 2.3 percent lower at 5,922.01 points on Tuesday, knocked down by a drop in BP after the oil major reported its biggest ever annual loss.
* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca said its new lung cancer pill Tagrisso won early approval for use in the EU, three months after U.S. authorities gave it the green light, in a boost for the company.
* HARGREAVES LANSDOWN: British fund firm Hargreaves Lansdown said first-half assets under administration hit a fresh record high, boosted by strong new business inflows in spite of volatile stock markets.
* JOHNSON MATTHEY: Johnson Matthey reported a slight drop in third-quarter sales on Wednesday and said tough market conditions will limit its short-term growth opportunities.
* IAG: British Airways has mulled pulling most of its aircraft out of London City airport if a new owner raised airline charges to cover the hefty 2 billion pound price tag on the airport, the Financial Times reported.
* CLYDESDALE BANK: National Australia Bank Ltd on Wednesday announced the final price for the float of Clydesdale Bank Plc IPO-CLBP.L to institutional investors at 180 pence per share, saying this effectively concludes the demerger and IPO process.
* BT: Britain's BT Group said large numbers of its customers had lost connection to the Internet on Tuesday, but most were back online in a matter of hours and there were no indications that the failure was due to a malicious attack.
* UK RETAIL: British shop prices fell slightly less sharply last month than in December, British retailers said on Wednesday, helped by a first rise in food inflation since August.
* UK ECONOMY: Britain's economy is unlikely to be dented this year by the latest signs of a slowdown in global output, a think-tank said on Wednesday ahead of the latest forecasts from the Bank of England.
* EX-DIVS: Imperial Tobacco and Unilever will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.91 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations
