Feb 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9 points, or 0.15 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 61.62 points higher on Thursday at 5898.76 as a drop in the dollar boosted commodity prices and gave a lift to mining and oil shares.

* BG GROUP: Britain's BG Group, in its final results update ahead of its takeover by Shell, said on Friday core earnings fell 22 percent in the fourth quarter as low energy prices ate into profits.

* SHELL: British Columbia's ambitions to become North America's next major liquefied natural gas exporter took another hit on Thursday, as Royal Dutch Shell pushed back a final investment decision (FID) on its LNG Canada project to late 2016.

* PREMIER FARNELL: Engineering supply group said it would sell its industrial products division Akron Brass to U.S. -based IDEX Corp for $224.2 million in cash.

* HALMA: The health and safety device maker said it had bought CenTrak Inc, a privately owned maker of healthcare sensors, for about $140 million (95.9 million pounds), expanding its footprint in the fast growing U.S. healthcare market.

* BHP BILLITON: Brazil's Minas Gerais state said on Thursday the November dam burst in an installation operated by miner Samarco, a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton, caused losses to municipalities estimated at 1.2 billion reais ($308 million), not considering the environmental problems.

* CMC MARKETS: British financial spreadbetting firm CMC Markets priced its London stock market listing at 240 pence a share, the company said on Friday.

* OIL: Crude oil futures were steady in lacklustre trading on Friday as Asian liquidity faded ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday across large parts of the region.

* COPPER: London copper edged down on Friday, but was set for a third consecutive week of gains as signs of stabilisation in the market and a weaker dollar convinced traders to shut positions ahead of Lunar New Year holidays next week in China.

* UK SALARY: British starting salaries for new permanent and temporary jobs rose last month at the slowest pace since October 2013, according to a survey on Friday which will do little to quell the Bank of England's unease about a slowdown in wage growth.

* BREXIT: Britain will vote to stay in the EU by a "substantial margin" predicted the leader of a campaign to keep the world's fifth-largest economy in the trading bloc, slating the opposing "out" movement for what he said was failure to present an alternative to membership.

* BoE: The Bank of England has not yet seen signs that British companies are curbing investment plans because of uncertainty around Britain's referendum on European Union membership, a top Bank of England official said on Friday.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com