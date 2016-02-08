(Adds futures, company news items)

Feb 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 34 points higher, or 0.6 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent lower at 5,848.06 points on Friday, as investors digested a weaker than expected U.S. jobs reading, with miners pulled lower as copper dipped.

* HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc will pay $470 million to settle parallel U.S. federal and state civil charges alleging the bank's mortgage servicing arm engaged in abusive foreclosure and loan origination practices, the New York Attorney General's office said on Friday.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: Britain has hired Barclays Plc to manage a planned sale of shares in Lloyds Banking Group to the general public, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

* BT GROUP: BT said on Monday it had started to look for a new finance director to replace Tony Chanmugam but that no formal decision had been taken on a replacement or when the change would be made.

* IMAGINATION TECHNOLOGIES: Imagination Technologies, a supplier of graphics technology to Apple, said its chief executive Hossein Yassaie had quit, departing as the British company warned it would not make an operating profit this year.

* RANDGOLD: Gold miner Randgold Resources Ltd said its full-year profit from mining fell by 11 percent, as gold prices continued their decline.

* UK ECONOMY: British consumer spending grew at its fastest rate in 8 months in January, helped by a rebound in clothing and footwear sales, figures from payment card company Visa Europe showed on Monday.

* EU REFERENDUM: British Prime Minister David Cameron is facing a revolt from among his Conservatives for encouraging lawmakers to ignore their local party's views on an upcoming European Union membership referendum.

