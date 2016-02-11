Feb 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 54
points, or 1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue-chip index closed 40.11 points higher, or 0.7 percent, at
5,672.30 on Wednesday, led by financial stocks as banks made up some ground on
bargain-hunting after three straight sessions of losses.
* Global miner Rio Tinto slumped to a net loss for 2015, hit by a
rout in commodities, and scrapped its promise to pay a steady or higher dividend
annually due to the tough outlook. ]
* BREXIT: A draft accord to help keep Britain in the European Union is "very
fragile", a top EU official warned on Wednesday as France and eastern states
pushed for changes before leaders meet to try and seal the deal next week.
* UK BANKS: An EU reform package aimed at persuading Britons to stay in the
European Union must not give special treatment to London as a financial centre,
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday.
* UK SUPERMARKETS: The Competition and Markets Authority, Britain's consumer
watchdog, is planning to take action against supermarkets such as Tesco
, Sainsburys and Wal Mart's Asda for pricing and
promotional practices, The Telegraph reported. (bit.ly/1QswxWG)
* BRITISH PROPERTY: British property valuers reported a surge of activity on
Thursday as property investors tried to beat an increase in transaction taxes on
rental investments coming into force in April.
* EX-DIVS: BP Plc and Sage Group Plc will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 5.27 points
off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
SABMiller Plc Q4 2016 MillerCoors
Trading Statement Release
Shire Plc Full Year 2015 Shire Plc
Earnings Release
Tate & Lyle Plc Tate & Lyle Plc Trading
Statement Release
Pennon Group Plc Pennon Group Plc Trading
Statement Release
Enterprise Inns Plc Enterprise Inns Plc
Trading Statement Release
Dairy Crest Group Plc Q3 2016 Dairy Crest Group
Plc Interim Management
Statement Release
Grainger Plc Q1 2016 Grainger Plc
Trading Statement Release
Dolphin Capital Investors Q4 2015 Dolphin Capital
Ltd Investors Ltd Trading
Statement Release
Ashmore Group Plc Half Year 2016 Ashmore
Group Plc Earnings Release
Informa Plc Full Year 2015 Informa Plc
Earnings Release
Manchester United Plc Q2 2016 Manchester United
Plc Earnings Release
Imperial Brands Plc Q1 2016 Imperial Brands
Plc Trading Statement
Release
Halma Plc Halma Plc Trading Update
Release
Henderson Group Plc Full Year 2015 Henderson
Group Plc Earnings Release
Thomas Cook Group Plc Q1 2015/2016 Thomas Cook
Group Plc Interim
Management Statement
Release
Cable & Wireless Q3 2015/16 Cable &
Communications Plc Wireless Communications
Plc Trading Update Release
Glencore Plc Full Year Glencore Plc
Production Report
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)