(Adds company news, updates futures)
Feb 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 54
points, or 1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures
were trading down 0.8 percent at 0744 GMT ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue-chip index closed 40.11 points higher, or 0.7 percent, at
5,672.30 on Wednesday, led by financial stocks as banks made up some ground on
bargain-hunting after three straight sessions of losses.
* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto slumped to a net loss for 2015,
hit by a rout in commodities, and scrapped its promise to pay a steady or higher
dividend annually due to the tough outlook.
* GLENCORE: Glencore reported a 5.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter
copper output to 374,700 tonnes on Thursday after it shut down mines to help
boost sliding prices.
* HENDERSON: British fund manager Henderson Group on Thursday
posted a record level of full-year net asset inflows, fuelled by strong demand
from retail clients against a backdrop of volatile global markets.
* IMPERIAL BRANDS: British tobacco company Imperial Brands posted a
rise in first-quarter revenue despite volume declines, particularly in Iraq and
Syria, helped by price increases in several markets.
* THOMAS COOK: Tourism group Thomas Cook stuck to its guidance for
the year, after reporting a narrower loss in its first quarter, as demand for
holidays grew in the typically less busy winter period when fewer Europeans take
holidays.
* JOHNSTON PRESS: Johnston Press Plc said it is in late stage talks
with Independent Print Ltd to potentially buy London-based newspaper i for 24
million pounds ($35 million).
* BREXIT: A draft accord to help keep Britain in the European Union is "very
fragile", a top EU official warned on Wednesday as France and eastern states
pushed for changes before leaders meet to try and seal the deal next week.
* UK BANKS: An EU reform package aimed at persuading Britons to stay in the
European Union must not give special treatment to London as a financial centre,
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday.
* UK SUPERMARKETS: The Competition and Markets Authority, Britain's consumer
watchdog, is planning to take action against supermarkets such as Tesco
, Sainsburys and Wal Mart's Asda for pricing and
promotional practices, The Telegraph reported. (bit.ly/1QswxWG)
* BRITISH PROPERTY: British property valuers reported a surge of activity on
Thursday as property investors tried to beat an increase in transaction taxes on
rental investments coming into force in April.
* EX-DIVS: BP Plc and Sage Group Plc will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 5.27 points
off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)