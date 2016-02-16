(Adds oil prices, updates futures)

Feb 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open up by 24-26 points, or 0.4-0.5 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures were up 0.5 percent at 0746 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 116.68 points, or 2 percent, at 5,825.17 on Monday, extending its recovery from three-year lows hit last week, helped by a surge in consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Global miner Anglo American on Tuesday said it planned to sell Kumba Iron Ore as it posted a decline in full-year profit amid a plunge in commodity prices.

The miner's debt was downgraded further into "junk" territory by Moody's Investor Service on Monday, which cited a deterioration in commodities market conditions and doubts over how long it would take the company to reduce debt levels.

* OIL: Brent crude prices surged 6 percent to a near two-week high on Tuesday as the oil ministers of Saudi Arabia, Russia, Qatar and Venezuela have started a closed-door meeting in Doha, which spurred speculation of an eventual deal to tackle a deep supply glut.

* MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS: Merlin Entertainments, the operator of Sea Life centres and Legoland theme parks in Europe, North America and Asia, named Anne-Francoise Nesmes as its new chief financial officer from Aug. 1.

* MONDI: Paper maker Mondi said it expected its full-year basic headline earnings per share to increase between 22 and 27 percent.

* BGEO GROUP: BGEO Group Plc, the holding company for JSC Bank of Georgia, reported a 29.1 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by robust income in its banking and healthcare businesses, beating sluggish economic growth in the country.

* VODAFONE: UK phone network operator Vodafone and John Malone's cable company Liberty Global agreed on Monday to combine their operations in the Netherlands for a better footing in the local market.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell, Europe's largest oil company, expects to make robust investments in Brazil's offshore resources, hoping to quadruple oil and gas output there by the end of the decade, its chief executive officer said on Monday.

* BAE SYSTEMS: Japanese airbag component maker Daicel Corp and Britain's biggest defence firm BAE Systems are designing an airbag for military helicopters that they hope to sell to the U.S. Army, said three sources with knowledge of the proposal.

* BREXIT: Reduced trade and weaker industrial productivity could slow Britain's economic growth by 0.5 percent a year for the next 15 years if it leaves the European Union, a European engineering association said on Tuesday.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com