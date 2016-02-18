(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 18 Futures Britain's FTSE 100 index were up 0.4 percent at 0738 GMT on Thursday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 2.9 percent higher on Wednesday at 6,030.32, rallying for a fourth straight session as appetite grew for underperformers in the mining sector, led by a surge in miner Glencore. Glencore soared 16.6 percent, touching its highest level since November. * CENTRICA: Britain's largest energy utility reported a 4 percent fall in 2015 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) on Thursday and said it would cut 1,000 jobs this year as it struggles with weak energy prices. * BAE SYSTEMS: BAE Systems, the world's third-largest defence contractor by revenue, forecast that annual earnings would grow by up to 10 percent this year as defence budgets recover and demand for cyber and commercial electronics grows. * VODAFONE: Vodafone said it would raise 2.9 billion pounds through the issue of convertible bonds. * LANCASHIRE: British property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd reported a 24.2 percent fall in full-year pretax profit on Thursday, hurt by a fall in gross written premiums in its property and energy businesses. * TRINITY MIRROR: Britain's Trinity Mirror Plc, publisher of the Daily Mirror, will launch a weekday newspaper called New Day this month, Sky News reported on Wednesday. * 3i: British private equity firm 3i Group Plc is considering an initial public offering for Basic-Fit, valuing the Dutch gym chain at 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) including debt, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1KWFAm9) * BHP BILLITON: The Brazilian government expects to reach an agreement by Friday with Samarco Mineração SA to settle a 20 billion-real ($4.9 billion) lawsuit for damages in a deadly dam disaster, Brazil's attorney general Luís Inácio Adams said on Wednesday. Brazilian iron ore miner Samarco Mineração SA is a joint venture of Vale SA and BHP Billiton Plc * SHELL: Brazil's state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday that it and its partners found more oil in the Libra prospect in a well that helps confirm the extent of the giant offshore area. Libra is 40 percent owned by Petrobras, which is also the operator, 20 percent owned by Royal Dutch Shell Plc, 20 percent by France's Total SA and 10 percent each for Chinese companies CNOOC and China National Petroleum Corp. * ANGLO AMERICAN: South32 could be among the first to buy assets placed on the block this week by South Africa's Anglo American, with the Australian company saying it was interested in its manganese unit. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Miner Anglo American is working with Bank of America Corp to sell more of its non-core coal mines in Australia, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1VoMUYl) * HSBC: Most managers at HSBC's UK retail and wealth unit will not be getting a pay rise this year, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in what marks the bank's third change to pay policy in as many weeks. * BREXIT: European Council President Donald Tusk warned on Wednesday that a deal was not yet certain with Britain at summit on Thursday and Friday, calling on all members of the bloc to help bridge remaining gaps to keep London in the European Union. * BREXIT: European Union governments haggled over reform proposals on Wednesday, with pressure mounting on leaders to close remaining gaps and produce a summit deal on Friday that can help keep Britain in the EU. * BREXIT: Prime Minister David Cameron will hold 'now or never' talks on Thursday to keep Britain in the European Union, with the bloc's 28 leaders suggesting there are only a few obstacles left to a new membership deal. * OIL: Crude futures rose in Asian trade on Thursday after Iran welcomed plans by Russia and Saudi Arabia to cap production, although analysts said the move would not lead to any output cuts and Tehran offered no action of its own. Brent futures rose 42 cents to $34.92 a barrel by 0555 GMT, having closed 7.2 percent higher in the previous session after hitting an intraday high of $34.99. U.S. crude gained 50 cents to $31.16 a barrel, having finished 5.6 percent higher in the previous session after touching a high of $31.49.