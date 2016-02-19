(Adds company news, updates futures)

Feb 19 Financial bookmakers see Britain's FTSE 100 index opening down 6 points, or 0.10 percent, on Friday. Futures were down 0.1 percent at 0734 GMT ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent lower at 5,971.95 points on Thursday, in line with the broader European market, weighed down by concerns over the potential impact of Britain leaving the European Union and a fall in major mining stocks.

* COCA COLA HBC: Soft drink bottler Coca Cola HBC said its comparable net profit for the full year grew 13.3 percent to 314.3 million euro, boosted by volume growth at most of its units.

* STANDARD LIFE: British insurer and asset manager Standard Life posted an above-forecast pre-tax operating profit of 665 million pounds ($952 million) for 2015 on Friday.

* BREXIT: Prime Minister David Cameron appealed to EU leaders on Thursday to help him settle the question of Britain's European Union membership for a generation by agreeing a "credible" deal he can sell to the British public to stay in the bloc.

Talks between Cameron and EU leaders stretched late into the night of Thursday, with European Council President Donald Tusk saying much remained to be worked out.

* SHELL: Credit rating agency Fitch on Thursday downgraded Royal Dutch Shell following its acquisition of BG Group, citing risks to its asset sales goals to finance the $53 billion deal.

* HSBC: HSBC will pay more than $4 million to settle Massachusetts regulatory claims over force-placed insurance, the state's attorney general Maura Healey said.

* MONETARY POLICY: Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale has said he would be surprised if Britain's central bank took as long to hike interest rates as markets expect.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)