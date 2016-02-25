Feb 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by
74-77 points, or 1.3 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index FTSE 100 ended down 1.6 percent at 5,867.18
on Wednesday, as mining stocks and FTSE heavyweight Standard Chartered
came under pressure for a second straight session.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell's U.S. head Marvin Odum will step down
after the company abandoned a troubled drilling project offshore Alaska, and the
global oil company said on Wednesday it will split up its U.S. shale and
Canadian oil sands unit.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton Ltd was sued in the United
States by investors who accused the Anglo-Australian mining company of
fraudulently overstating its ability to manage safety risks prior to November's
fatal dam burst at a Brazilian mine it co-owned and operated.
* BP: BP Plc swept up 1.5 million barrels of Qatari condensate
loading in April, a rare move for the oil major, three traders that participate
in the market said on Thursday.
* LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten
Kengeter would run the day-to-day operations of a new company formed by a
possible merger with the London Stock Exchange, sources familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday.
* STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered's landmark attempt to claw
back bonuses paid to staff deemed responsible for its current woes could be
fraught with practical and legal difficulties, lawyers and investors
said.
* LLOYDS: A note jotted down by a senior director of Lloyds Banking Group
during a 2008 board meeting saying there was "no value left in HBOS"
ahead of an ill-fated takeover was taken out of context, a lawyer for Lloyds
told a London court on Wednesday.
* RBS: Six banks and brokerages, including Royal Bank of Scotland,
agreed to pay roughly $103 million to settle claims that they conspired to rig
prices for U.S. municipal securities.
* EU BANKS: European Union banks will be tested on their ability to raise
funds in thin bond markets in a shrinking economy hit by tumbling commodities
and property prices, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Wednesday.
* BANK OF ENGLAND: Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on
Wednesday that he still believed Britain's economy was in a slow recovery
following the financial crisis but that the central bank was ready to provide
more stimulus if needed.
* BRITAIN EU: Britain on Wednesday registered with the United Nations a deal
on new terms for its membership in the European Union ahead of a June 23
national referendum on whether Britain should stay or quit the 28-nation bloc.
* BRITAIN AUTO: British car production rose 8 percent year-on-year in
January, boosted by strong demand from overseas, the Society of Motor
Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday.
* COPPER: London copper climbed on Thursday, underpinned by a weaker dollar
and gains in steel, but the rise was curbed by worries that stuttering global
growth is stunting activity in top metals consumer China. Three-month copper on
the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.42 percent to $4,661 a tonne by
0555 GMT
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Capita PLC Full Year 2015 Capita PLC
Earnings Release
Mondi PLC Full Year 2015 Mondi Ltd
Earnings Release
Relx PLC Full Year 2015 Relx PLC
Earnings Release
Rentokil Initial PLC Full Year 2015 Rentokil
Initial PLC Earnings
Release
Spirent Communications Preliminary FY 2015
plc Spirent Communications plc
Earnings Release
National Express Group Full Year 2015 National
PLC Express Group PLC Earnings
Release
Bodycote PLC Full Year 2015 Bodycote
PLC Earnings Release
Serco Group PLC Full Year 2015 Serco Group
PLC Earnings Release
Howden Joinery Group Full Year 2015 Howden
PLC Joinery Group PLC Earnings
Release
Oxford BioMedica PLC Full Year 2015 Oxford
BioMedica PLC Earnings
Release
Galliford Try PLC Half Year 2016 Galliford
Try PLC Earnings Release
St. James's Place PLC Full Year 2015 St. James's
Place PLC Earnings Release
Redde PLC Half Year 2016 Redde PLC
Earnings Release
Merlin Entertainments Full Year 2015 Merlin
PLC Entertainments PLC
Earnings Release
UBM PLC Full Year 2015 UBM PLC
Earnings Release
Premier Oil PLC Full Year 2015 Premier Oil
PLC Earnings Release
British American Full Year 2015 British
Tobacco PLC American Tobacco PLC
Earnings Release
RSA Insurance Group Full Year 2015 RSA
PLC Insurance Group PLC
Earnings Release
Lloyds Banking Group Full Year 2015 Lloyds
PLC Banking Group PLC Earnings
Release
Derwent London PLC Full Year 2015 Derwent
London PLC Earnings
Release
Coats Group PLC Full Year 2015 Coats Group
PLC Earnings Release
Countrywide PLC Full Year 2015 Countrywide
PLC Earnings Release
KAZ Minerals PLC Full Year 2015 Kaz
Minerals PLC Earnings
Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)