March 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 42
to 50 points, or 0.7-0.8 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.9 percent at 6,152.88, its highest in
over two months.
* OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday in the wake of industry data that showed
a huge build in U.S. crude stockpiles that were already at a record high.
* RETAILERS: British shop prices fell more sharply last month than in
January as retailers resorted to deeper discounts to attract wary shoppers, the
British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 316,600 barrel per day joint
venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery was restarting a coking unit on Tuesday after
completing a six-week overhaul of several units, sources familiar with plant
operations said.
* JOHNSON & JOHNSON: A new leukaemia drug viewed by industry experts as a
future blockbuster has been rejected by Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness
agency NICE, which said it could not be confident the medicine represented an
effective use of resources.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
2-Mar-16 Tarsus Group PLC Full Year
2-Mar-16 Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC Full Year
2-Mar-16 Costain Group PLC Full Year
2-Mar-16 Laird PLC Full Year
2-Mar-16 Nichols PLC Full Year
2-Mar-16 Empresaria Group PLC Full Year
2-Mar-16 NMC Health PLC Q4
2-Mar-16 Clinigen Group PLC Half Year
2-Mar-16 Novae Group PLC Full Year
2-Mar-16 Synthomer PLC Full Year
2-Mar-16 James Fisher and Sons plc Full Year
2-Mar-16 Gresham Computing PLC Full Year
2-Mar-16 Dignity PLC Full Year
2-Mar-16 Intertek Group PLC Full Year
2-Mar-16 ITV PLC Full Year
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
