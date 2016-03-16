March 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points, or 0.26 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday at 6,139.97, hurt by a drop in major mining companies and a gloomy economic outlook from the Bank of Japan. * Royal Bank of Scotland: The lender plans to eliminate almost 500 UK-based jobs in its investment bank in an effort to cut costs, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. * SPORTS DIRECT: British lawmakers have formally summoned Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley to answer questions in parliament about the treatment of workers at his company, Britain's biggest sportswear retailer. * WPP: Martin Sorrell, founder and chief executive of advertising giant WPP Plc, will receive a 63 million sterling pay cheque in one of the largest corporate payouts in history, the Telegraph reported. (bit.ly/1nML7AO) * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Smiths Group H1 results Hikma Pharmaceuticals FY results John Laing Infrastructure Fund FY results Paysafe FY results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)