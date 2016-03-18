March 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower
by one point, or 0.01 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 25.63 points higher at 6,201.12 on Thursday
as miners were boosted by a weaker dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve's
dovish decision to hold interest rates steady.
* DEUTSCHE BOERSE/LSE DEAL: European stock exchange operator Euronext NV
is considering acquisitions to help it stay competitive after Deutsche
Boerse AG and London Stock Exchange Group Plc agreed to merge
in a $30 billion deal, according to people familiar with the matter.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE: GSK said on Thursday Chief Executive Andrew Witty
would retire in 12 months after leading the British drugmaker through a series
of changes since 2008 that have failed to ignite the company's share price.
* BT GROUP: BT Group is set to appoint Simon Lowth, former chief
financial officer at gas producer BG Group, as its new finance chief, Sky News
reported on Thursday.
* PHOENIX GROUP: Britain's largest consolidator of closed life funds
is preparing to bid for Deutsche Bank AG's British insurance
unit, Sky News reported.
* SAINSBURY: Investors expect Sainsbury's to offer as much as 1.5
billion pounds for Argos ahead of a Friday deadline, as the supermarket
considers trumping a rival South African bid for the catalogue shop, the
Guardian reported. (bit.ly/1Z6sfKy)
* BANK OF ENGLAND: Bank of England policymakers said the sterling had been
dealt a big hit by uncertainty in the run-up to the referendum on EU membership
and that growth could slow, after voting unanimously to keep rates steady.
* BUSINESS CONFIDENCE: Confidence among Britain's small businesses has
plummeted, a survey showed on Friday, with Northern Irish and Scottish
businesses the least confident in the face of a global economic slowdown and
public-sector austerity.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)