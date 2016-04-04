(Adds futures)

April 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points, or 0.14 percent, on Monday, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent on Friday at 6,146.05 points, dipping at the start of the second quarter of 2016 as weak oil prices weighed on the shares of major energy companies.

* TATA STEEL: India's Tata Steel and Germany's Thyssenkrupp have been talking about combining their European steel operations, a person aware of the talks said on Friday.

* EU VOTE: Big British firms are delaying deals and hiring decisions ahead of a referendum on the country's European Union membership, a survey showed on Monday, adding to signs that uncertainty around the vote is weighing on the economy.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday as the chances of Middle East producers agreeing to curb overproduction appeared to fade, while stubbornly high U.S. output and worries about Asia's economic outlook also dragged on prices.

* COPPER: Copper slid for a seventh straight session on Monday to its lowest in a month, dragged down by a strong U.S. jobs report that raised the likelihood of interest rate hikes soon and adding to concerns over demand in top consumer China.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Savio D'Souza)