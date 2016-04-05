(Adds company news)

April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower by 32 points, or 0.5 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures were down 0.5 percent at 0617 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 18.67 points higher, or 0.3 percent, on Monday at 6,164.72 points. The index gained for the first time this quarter, boosted by stocks of pharmaceutical companies such as Shire.

* HSBC: HSBC and Credit Suisse, two of the world's largest wealth managers, dismissed on Tuesday suggestions they were actively using offshore structures to help clients cheat on their taxes.

* TATE & LYLE: British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle said its fourth-quarter and full-year performance was in line with the forecast it gave in February.

* AA: Motoring group AA reported a 3.3 percent drop in trading earnings for its financial year to 415 million pounds ($591 million), in line with expectations.

* BP: U.S. Judge Carl Barbier granted final approval on Monday to BP Plc's civil settlement over its 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill after it reached a deal in July 2015 to pay up to $18.7 billion in penalties to the U.S. government and five states.

* LSE: InterContinental Exchange has secured funding from a group of banks including Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo for part of the debt that will be required to finance an offer for the LSE Group, Sky News reported. (bit.ly/1V4Gnos)

* PANAMA PAPERS: Governments across the world began investigating possible financial wrongdoing by the rich and powerful on Monday after a leak of four decades of documents from a Panamanian law firm that specialised in setting up offshore companies.

* BTG: Drugmaker BTG said it expected its full-year revenue at the upper end of its guidance, helped by favourable currency movements.

