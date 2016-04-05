(Adds company news)
April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening lower by 32 points, or 0.5 percent, on Tuesday,
according to financial bookmakers. Futures were down 0.5
percent at 0617 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European
stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 18.67 points higher, or 0.3
percent, on Monday at 6,164.72 points. The index gained for the
first time this quarter, boosted by stocks of pharmaceutical
companies such as Shire.
* HSBC: HSBC and Credit Suisse, two of the
world's largest wealth managers, dismissed on Tuesday
suggestions they were actively using offshore structures to help
clients cheat on their taxes.
* TATE & LYLE: British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle
said its fourth-quarter and full-year performance was
in line with the forecast it gave in February.
* AA: Motoring group AA reported a 3.3 percent drop
in trading earnings for its financial year to 415 million pounds
($591 million), in line with expectations.
* BP: U.S. Judge Carl Barbier granted final approval on
Monday to BP Plc's civil settlement over its 2010 Gulf of
Mexico oil spill after it reached a deal in July 2015 to pay up
to $18.7 billion in penalties to the U.S. government and five
states.
* LSE: InterContinental Exchange has secured funding
from a group of banks including Morgan Stanley and Wells
Fargo for part of the debt that will be required to
finance an offer for the LSE Group, Sky News reported.
(bit.ly/1V4Gnos)
* PANAMA PAPERS: Governments across the world began
investigating possible financial wrongdoing by the rich and
powerful on Monday after a leak of four decades of documents
from a Panamanian law firm that specialised in setting up
offshore companies.
* BTG: Drugmaker BTG said it expected its full-year
revenue at the upper end of its guidance, helped by favourable
currency movements.
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)