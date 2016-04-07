(Adds futures, Marks & Spencer)
April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8
points, or 0.13 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures up 0.40 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 70.40 points, or 1.2 percent, on
Wednesday at 6,161.63, boosted by pharmaceuticals companies as Pfizer
pulled out of a deal for Allergan, prompting speculation over other
merger and acquisition activity in the sector.
* MARKS & SPENCER: British retailer Marks & Spencer on Thursday
reported another fall in quarterly underlying sales in its clothing division,
illustrating the extent of the challenge facing its new boss.
* BP: Shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended that investors
in BP vote against Chief Executive Bob Dudley's proposed $19.6 million
remuneration for 2015 after the British oil and gas company recorded its biggest
annual loss.
* TATA STEEL: India's Tata Steel will launch the formal sale
process for its British assets by Monday and give a "reasonable" timeframe to
find a buyer, Britain's business minister said after meeting the company's
chairman in Mumbai.
* UK BANKS: Three of Britain's largest banks are planning to close about 400
branches this year, according to people familiar with the situation, a new
programme of closures that could leave thousands of customers without easy
access to a bank.
* PREMIER FOODS: Britain's Premier Foods Plc said it had held
"constructive" talks with U.S. spice company McCormick & Co Inc and that
it would meet its main institutional investors over the next few days.
* PETROFAC: A director of the oil company Petrofac ordered
"confidential payments" worth $2 million to help to secure an oil contract in
Kuwait, according to documents seen by The Times. (bit.ly/1TCRjsx)
* SHIRE PLC: British drugmaker Shire Plc said it expected its deal
to buy American drugmaker Baxalta Inc to proceed as expected, even as
the U.S. treasury proposed new plans to curb inversion deals that let American
firm skirt higher tax by shifting their domicile abroad.
* BREXIT: British Prime Minister David Cameron will urge young Britons on
Thursday to make sure they vote in a June 23 referendum on membership of the
European Union, warning that leaving the bloc would hit youth voters hardest.
* COPPER: London copper steadied on Thursday, after hitting near one-month
lows earlier this week, as minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting showing caution
among policymakers on raising U.S. interest rates knocked down the dollar and
underpinned metal prices.
* OIL: Crude futures rose on a raft of supportive indicators on Thursday,
although some traders warned that physical supply and demand fundamentals did
not warrant a strong price recovery at this stage.
* EX-DIVS: Aviva Plc, GKN, Lloyds Banking Group,
Pearson, Rexam, St. James's Place and Taylor Wimpey
will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on
Thursday, trimming 9.46 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters
calculations
