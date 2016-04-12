(Adds futures, Shell, Sports Direct, Lonmin, Tesco)

April 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9 points, or 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower at 6,200.12 points on Monday, as a drop in housebuilding stocks took the shine off a rise in banking and mining stocks.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell could sell some of its older, lower grade North Sea assets to improve the quality of its portfolio, CEO Ben van Beurden said on Tuesday, part of a two-year programme to help finance its purchase of gas major BG Group.

* TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket operator, said on Tuesday it has agreed the sale of an 8.6 percent stake in southeast Asian online retailer Lazada to Alibaba Group BABA.N for $129 million.

* LONMIN: South Africa-focused platinum producer Lonmin on Tuesday said Simon Scott would step down as chief financial officer and that the company is looking for a successor.

* TATA STEEL: Tata Steel agreed to sell one of its main British steelworks to investment firm Greybull Capital for 1 pound on Monday, saving a third of the 15,000 jobs placed in jeopardy by the Indian conglomerate's decision to sell up in Britain.

* SPORTS DIRECT: Retailer Sports Direct Intl said on Tuesday it would buy the freehold of a property in London's Oxford Street for 108 million pounds ($154 million) for use as a flagship store for its FLANNELS.com fashion brand and offices.

* DAILY MAIL: Britain's Daily Mail is in talks with potential partners to mount a joint bid for Yahoo's internet assets, as it seeks to drive up advertising income from its globally popular websites to counter shrinking print revenue.

* ALCOA: Metals company Alcoa Inc on Monday reported a lower quarterly profit, with results hurt by low commodity prices, the strong U.S. dollar and plant closures or divestments, but the company's top executive said he expected aluminum demand to grow faster than supply this year.

* LVMH: Luxury goods industry leader LVMH on Monday posted first-quarter sales below forecasts as tourist shopping in key markets such as France and Hong Kong remained low.

* CONSUMER SPENDING: British consumers reined in their spending last month, according to two surveys published on Tuesday which added to signs of a slowdown in the country's economy.

* OIL: Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, but both U.S. and international crude futures held above $40 per barrel ahead of a meeting of major producers to discuss freezing output levels to rein in ballooning oversupply.

* COPPER: London copper steadied on Tuesday, holding above seven-week lows as a broadly weaker dollar offered support, while encouraging economic signals from China were offset by a looming slowdown in seasonal demand.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)