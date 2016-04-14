April 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3 points, or 0.05 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed up 120.50 points, or 1.9 percent, at 6,362.99 points on Wednesday, led by mining and banks stocks, as strong Chinese export data helped to subdue concern over growth in the world's second-largest economy. * TATA STEEL/THYSSENKRUPP: India's Tata Steel and Germany's Thyssenkrupp are in talks about a joint venture among the options being considered for their European steel operations, Germany's Rheinische Post said on Wednesday. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Mining companies and private equity firms are circling Anglo American's metallurgical coal assets in Australia, which could be valued at around $1.5 billion in a sale, several sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. * ABBEY LIFE: Britain's Legal & General Group PLC and Swiss Re AG are among firms said to be weighing bids for Deutsche Bank AG's Abbey Life Assurance Co, sources familiar with the matter said. * ITV: British commercial TV broadcaster ITV Plc is said to be pursuing a takeover of Canada's Entertainment One Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. * UK HOUSING: Britain's housing market looks set for a soft patch in the run-up to June's referendum on European Union membership, surveyors said on Thursday, forecasting the slowest house price growth in almost a year. * BREXIT: Britain should stay in the EU "warts and all", the opposition Labour leader will say on Thursday, making his first big intervention in the referendum campaign as he seeks to counter criticism he is not doing enough to persuade his voters to back the "In" campaign. * COPPER: London copper eased on Thursday, but prices did not stray far from near two-week highs on the back of this week's better-than-expected Chinese trade data, which has raised hopes that the world's No. 2 economy may be stabilising. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday as OPEC warned of slowing demand and Russia hinted that there would only be a loose agreement with little commitments at the upcoming exporter meeting to rein in ballooning oversupply. * EX-DIVS: Intu Properties, Reckitt Benckiser Group and Standard Life will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 3.43 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Debenhams PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Release Hays PLC Q3 Interim Management Statement Release Persimmon PLC Trading Statement Release JD Sports Fashion Full Year Earnings Release Poundland Group Q4 Pre-Close Trading Statement Unilever Q1 Trading Statement Release Burberry Group Full Year Trading Update Release PZ Cussons Trading update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)