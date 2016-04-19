(Adds futures, company news items)

April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 13 points, or 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.13 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher on Monday at 6,353.52, after losses earlier in the session, with a late recovery in prices of major industrial metals supporting basic resources stocks.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto on Tuesday cut its 2017 production guidance from its Australian iron ore mines due to a delay in the rollout of its autonomous transport technology, based on driverless trains.

* ASHMORE: Emerging markets-focused asset manager Ashmore said on Tuesday that assets under management had risen by $1.9 billion in the three months to end-March as market gains more than offset further client outflows.

* AB FOODS: Associated British Foods, owner of the Primark clothing chain, maintained full-year guidance after it beat forecasts with a 3 percent rise in first-half profit.

* SABMILLER: Anheuser-Busch InBev, the brewer which is in the process of acquiring rival SABMiller, said it accepted an offer from Japan's Asahi Group for Peroni and a group of other SAB beer brands.

* MEGGITT: British engineering company Meggitt stuck to its annual guidance for low single-digit rise in organic revenue, as growth in civil aerospace was offset by energy market weakness, and said it was making good progress with a cost-cutting plan.

* SAGA: British over-50s travel and insurance company Saga said full-year pretax profit jumped 55 percent, driven by a surge in demand for its travel and insurance services.

* BREXIT: Fifty-four percent of Britons would vote to remain in the European Union while 46 percent would opt to leave, according to an ICM telephone poll for the Guardian newspaper published on Monday.

* UK STEEL: Investment firm Greybull Capital is considering making a bid for Tata Steel Ltd's UK specialty steels arm, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

* GOLD: Gold edged up on Tuesday in choppy trading amid strength in Asian equities and a drop in oil prices, although uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy kept investors cautious.

* OIL: Crude futures slipped on Tuesday on a persistent global glut and the failure of a producer meeting at the weekend to rein in the ballooning oversupply, although a sharp drop in output in Kuwait due to an oil worker strike underpinned prices briefly.

* COPPER: London copper edged lower on Tuesday, but losses were limited as a slew of supportive economic signals out of China painted an encouraging picture for demand and risk appetite improved after a strong performance by oil.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)