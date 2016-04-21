(Adds futures, company news items)
April 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15
points, or 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures up 0.12 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 4.91 points, or 0.1 percent on Wednesday
at 6,410.26, at a fresh year high after a rally in the price of oil spurred
gains in commodity-related stocks.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Global mining company Anglo American Plc said iron
ore production at its Kumba Iron Ore Ltd unit fell 27 percent in the
first quarter as the mine moves to a lower-cost pit configuration.
* SABMILLER: SABMiller sold 4 percent more lager in its most recent
quarter than in the year-ago period as momentum improved in the second half of
its financial year.
* SMITHS GROUP: French aerospace and defence group Safran said it
agreed to sell its U.S.-based Morpho Detection business and other
detection-related activities to British engineering conglomerate Smiths Group
for an enterprise value of $710 million.
* CENTRICA: British utility group Centrica said on Thursday it has
agreed to buy Denmark-based energy management firm Neas Energy for 170 million
pounds ($243.9 million) to build on its marketing and trading activities in
mainland Europe.
* SKY: Pay-TV and broadband group Sky said it attracted 177,00 new
customers in its third quarter, including 46,000 broadband additions in Britain
and Ireland, helping revenue rise 5 percent for the first nine months, in line
with forecasts.
* SKY: Mediaset and Sky Italia, a unit of Sky Plc, have
been fined 55.4 million euros ($62.7 million) by Italy's antitrust authority for
breaching competition laws during the 2014 sale of soccer TV rights, the
authority said on Wednesday.
* DARTY: Conforama, a subsidiary of Steinhoff International Holdings NV
has increased its cash offer for shares in electronics retailer Darty
Plc it does not already own to 138 pence per share.
* DARTY: French retailer Fnac said on Thursday it was offering 145
pence per share to buy Darty, Europe's third-largest electronics
retailer, trumping a freshly raised offer from Conforama, a unit of South
African retail conglomerate Steinhoff.
* DAILY MAIL: The parent of Britain's Daily Mail, Daily Mail & General Trust
Plc, said on Wednesday it had not submitted its own bid to buy Yahoo
Inc's core Internet business, but was still in talks to partner with
other suitors of the U.S. company.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell has failed to halt production at the
Gbaran Ubie oil and gas facility in southern Nigeria, contravening a court order
for the site to be sealed and raising the prospect of legal action, state
government officials said on Wednesday.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton does not expect recent rise in
iron ore and metallurgical coal prices to hold for more than a few months, as
more low cost supply is set to hit the market, its Australian chief said on
Thursday.
* HSBC: Pay is not the only thing HSBC investors will challenge
executives over at Friday's annual meeting in London, calls for reassurance on
dividends, Chinese expansion and succession planning are all set to feature.
* UK STEEL: Senior staff at Port Talbot, Britain's biggest steel works, are
seeking to launch a management buyout plan with the support of staff, investors
and the government to save the loss-making plant put up for sale by Tata Steel
.
* ECB: ECB President Mario Draghi is likely to drive home the case for
ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday, hitting back after a barrage of
criticism from German officials who dispute the bank's recipe for tackling the
euro zone's economic malaise.
* BREXIT: The 'In' campaign has a 11-point lead against rival 'Out' ahead of
Britain's referendum in June to decide if Britain should be a part of the
European Union, according to a ComRes poll for Daily Mail and ITV News.
* BREXIT: British support for staying in the European Union has risen
slightly, according to two opinion polls on Wednesday that add to signs the
"Remain" campaign has gained momentum ahead of a referendum in June.
An Ipsos MORI telephone poll of 1,026 people showed the "In" camp, supported
by Prime Minister David Cameron, holding a 10-point lead over those wanting to
leave the 28-nation bloc.
* BREXIT: A British exit from the European Union would hurt London's status
as a global financial centre because international banks could move away and
euro trading would be hit, the City of London Corporation said on Wednesday.
* BREXIT: U.S. President Barack Obama flies to London on Thursday with a
mission: to persuade wavering British voters not to ditch membership of the
European Union in a June 23 referendum that Washington fears could weaken the
West.
* UK PAY: British employers offered the least generous wage deals in nearly
six years in the three months to April, industry data showed on Thursday, a day
after a Bank of England policymaker said low inflation was pushing down pay
growth.
* OIL: Crude prices steadied after earlier declines on Thursday as the
International Energy Agency (IEA) said 2016 would see the biggest fall in
non-OPEC production in a generation, helping rebalance a market that has been
dogged by oversupply.
* SILVER: Silver surged nearly 3 percent on Thursday, hitting an 11-month
top and lifting gold with it, as commodities rallied on firmer oil prices and
optimism over the Chinese economy.
* COPPER: London copper hit its highest in almost a month on Thursday, after
strong gains in oil the session before stoked investor appetite for commodities
already buoyed by a generally brightening picture for global growth.
* EX-DIVS: ARM, BAE Systems, Capita, Fresnillo
, Mondi and Smith & Nephew will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 3.30 points
off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)