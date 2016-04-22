(Adds futures)
April 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower
32 points, or 0.5 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 28.82 points, or 0.5 percent, at
6,381.44 on Thursday following a drop in the shares of miner Anglo American
and Sky.
* TATA STEEL: Britain could part-nationalise Tata's UK steel
plants by taking a 25 percent equity stake, as part of a support package worth
hundreds of millions of pounds designed to attract a buyer and save at least
10,000 jobs.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton does not expect recent rise in
iron ore and metallurgical coal prices to hold for more than a few months, as
more low cost supply is set to hit the market, its Australian chief said on
Thursday.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell is working on selling out of its onshore
assets in Gabon, according to two sources familiar with the matter, seeking to
refocus its African presence.
* ASTRAZENECA: The drugmaker, working with genome pioneer Craig
Venter, is launching a massive gene hunt in the most comprehensive bet yet by a
pharmaceutical firm on the potential of genetic variations to unlock routes to
new medicines.
* OIL: Oil prices rose in Asian trade on Friday, setting crude futures on
course for one of their biggest weekly gains this year, as sentiment has become
more upbeat despite ongoing oversupply.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)