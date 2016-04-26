April 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15
points, or 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For
* The UK blue chip index ended 0.8 percent lower at 6,260.92 on Monday, led
by sharp falls in mining and oil and gas stocks as investors voiced concerns
about whether commodities-related assets could sustain a recent rally.
* BHS: British department stores group BHS was placed into administration on
Monday, putting the 88-year-old retailer in danger of disappearing from the high
street and placing 11,000 jobs at risk.
* HUTCHISON/O2 UK: EU competition regulators will veto CK Hutchison
Holdings' 10.3 billion-pound ($14.9 billion) deal to buy O2 UK from
Spanish group Telefonica to become Britain's biggest mobile network
operator, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* BREXIT: Bookmakers' odds have shifted sharply towards Britain voting to
remain in the European Union in a referendum in June, a move in sentiment also
reflected by the pound rising on Monday to a near six-week high against the
euro.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BP Q1 Earnings Release
Whitbread Full Year Earnings Release
St. James's Place Q1 results
British American Tobacco Q1 Interim Management Statement
Standard Chartered Q1 Interim Management Statement
Boohoo.Com Full Year results
Countrywide Trading update
