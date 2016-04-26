(Updates futures, adds company news item)

April 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points, or 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.27 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended 0.8 percent lower at 6,260.92 on Monday, led by sharp falls in mining and oil and gas stocks as investors voiced concerns about whether commodities-related assets could sustain a recent rally.

* BP: British oil major BP on Tuesday reported an 80 percent year on year fall in core earnings for the first quarter, when oil prices touched a near 13-year low, but the result was better than analysts had expected.

* ATLAS MARA: Atlas Mara, the African investment vehicle of former Barclays boss Bob Diamond, said on Tuesday it had held discussions with investors with a view to making a bid for Barclays African business.

* PETRA DIAMONDS: Diamond mining company increased its production guidance for 2016 following the initial integration of the Kimberley mines in South Africa.

* BHS: British department stores group BHS was placed into administration on Monday, putting the 88-year-old retailer in danger of disappearing from the high street and placing 11,000 jobs at risk.

* HUTCHISON/O2 UK: EU competition regulators will veto CK Hutchison Holdings' 10.3 billion-pound ($14.9 billion) deal to buy O2 UK from Spanish group Telefonica to become Britain's biggest mobile network operator, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* COBHAM: British engineering company proposed a 500 million pounds ($724.80 million) rights issue to strengthen its balance sheet after profit plunged in its first quarter, pushing it to reduce its debt.

* BREXIT: Bookmakers' odds have shifted sharply towards Britain voting to remain in the European Union in a referendum in June, a move in sentiment also reflected by the pound rising on Monday to a near six-week high against the euro.

