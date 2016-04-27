April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point, unchanged in percentage terms, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher at 6,284.52 points on Tuesday, with Standard Chartered and BP both rising sharply after reporting earnings that reassured investors. * TATA STEEL: Prime Minister David Cameron told the management of India's Tata Steel on Tuesday that any sale of its remaining British assets would have to cover the whole of its business and be given sufficient time to take place. * BANK PROFITS: Investors have not fully priced in the likelihood that banks will generate lower returns than in the past as they shift to less risky business models, a deputy governor of the Bank of England said on Tuesday. * BREXIT: Britain should not get special treatment from the European Union if it leaves the bloc and should expect tough talks in sealing bilateral deals, lawmakers from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing coalition said on Tuesday. * OIL: Crude oil futures rose half a dollar in early Asian trading on Wednesday and remained near 2016 highs on the back of strong investor sentiment and a weak dollar. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: GlaxoSmithKline PLC Q1 Earnings Release Antofagasta PLC Q1 Production Report Croda International PLC Q1 Trading Statement Release Elementis PLC Q1 Interim Management Statement Amec Foster Wheeler PLC Q1 Trading Update London Stock Exchange Group PLC Q1 Interim Management Statement DS Smith PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Henderson Group PLC Q1 Trading Statement Home Retail Group PLC Full Year Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)