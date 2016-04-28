April 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
by 23 points, or 0.4 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 35.39 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,319.91
on Wednesday, boosted by strong results from drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline,
while banking stocks were mixed as traders digested latest figures from Barclays
and Standard Chartered.
* TUI: European tourism group TUI has agreed a deal to sell its
Hotelbeds unit to private equity group Cinven and Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board for 1.191 billion euros ($1.35 billion) in cash, it said on
Thursday.
* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP: The London Stock Exchange Group and
Deutsche Boerse said their planned $30 billion merger was on track
and steadily winning support, despite a looming UK vote on continued membership
in the European Union.
* GENEL: Genel Energy, chaired by former BP head Tony Hayward, is
betting on a major deal with Turkey to jointly develop gas fields in Iraqi
Kurdistan which will help Ankara reduce its reliance on Russian supplies after
relations soured with Moscow.
* VICTREX: Invibio, a division of Victrex PLC that makes a key
polymer used in spinal and other medical implants, agreed to settle allegations
that it demanded exclusive contracts to illegally maintain its high market
share, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
* ROLLS-ROYCE: Bain & Company consultants have given the top executives of
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc a study, which says that the engineering company
could boost profits by 1 billion pounds and match the profitability of US rival
GE, the Telegraph reported, citing sources. (bit.ly/1Tx9mOM)
* UK BREXIT: International investors have halted almost all their purchases
of British commercial property ahead of the European Union membership
referendum, a survey showed on Thursday, adding to signs that the vote is taking
a toll on the economy.
* UK INFLATION: Expectations among people in Britain for inflation over the
coming year rose in April to their highest level since July of last year
following a pick-up in official inflation data from below zero last year.
* EX-DIVS: Barratt Developments Plc, Informa Plc, ITV Plc
, Legal & General Group Plc, Merlin Entertainments Plc,
Relx Plc, Travis Perkins Plc and Unilever Plc will
trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming
7.52 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Schroders PLC Q1 2016 Schroders PLC Interim Management
Statement Release
Aggreko PLC Q1 2016 Aggreko PLC Trading Statement
Release
Weir Group PLC Q1 2016 Weir Group PLC Interim
Management Statement Release
Harvey Nash Full Year 2016 Harvey Nash Group PLC
Group PLC Earnings Release
Oxford Full Year 2015 Oxford BioMedica PLC
BioMedica PLC Earnings Release
WPP PLC Q1 2016 WPP PLC Trading Statement
Release
Lloyds Banking Q1 2016 Lloyds Banking Group PLC Interim
Group PLC Management Statement Release
Taylor Wimpey Taylor Wimpey PLC Trading Statement
PLC Release
KAZ Minerals Q1 2016 Kaz Minerals PLC Interim
PLC Management Statement Release
