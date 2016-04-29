April 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
* The UK blue chip index was flat in percentage terms at 6,322.40 points at
its close on Thursday as the top share index steadied after a rally in miner
Anglo American, although a drop in financial stocks kept the market
under pressure.
* RECKITT BENCKISER: An Australian court on Friday ordered British consumer
goods giant Reckitt Benckiser to pay a penalty of A$1.7 million ($1.30
million) for misleading consumers on painkiller marketing, prompting the
regulator that flagged the case to say it would step up a campaign for heftier
fines in future.
* RBS: Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland risks missing an
end-2017 deadline to sell its Williams & Glyn brand, it said on Thursday,
raising doubts about how soon it will be ready to pay dividends and return to
private ownership.
* CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: Uncertainty about the outcome of Britain's European
Union referendum gnawed at consumers and businesses in April, two surveys showed
on Friday.
* BREXIT: The European Union would insist on completing a swift divorce with
Britain before starting to forge any new relationship if UK voters decide in
June to leave the 28-member bloc.
* OIL: Crude oil prices fell in early trading on Friday as a looming rise in
Middle East output may drag on the stronger markets seen in April, although
falling U.S. production and a weakening dollar are still offering support.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
AstraZeneca PLC Q1 Earnings Release
Shire PLC Q1 Earnings Release
Rotork Plc Trading Statement
Ultra Electronics Holdings Trading Statement
