May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on
Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting
* The UK blue chip index ended down 1.3 percent at 6,241.89 points on
Friday, hit by a fall in the shares of Royal Bank of Scotland and
airline IAG.
* HSBC: HSBC posted a 14 percent drop in its
first-quarter profit, as the lender's investment banking unit saw trading income
tumble in the grim global market environment early in the year, but the profit
fall was smaller than expected.
* BP: The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined a request from shareholders
seeking to revive their class action lawsuit against BP claiming the British oil
company misrepresented its safety procedures prior to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico
oil spill.
* BREXIT: A British vote to leave the European Union could put 250 billion
pounds ($367 billion) of trade at risk, both with EU members and with the more
than 50 countries that have free-trade agreements with the EU, campaigners to
remain said on Tuesday.
* COPPER: London copper slipped below $5,000 a tonne on Tuesday, easing
after last week's gains as markets reopened following a long weekend, while a
debt-fuelled pick-up in China's economy encouraged cautious optimism over future
demand.
* OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar slipped to an 18-month low
against the yen, potentially spurring fuel demand, but gains were restricted by
rising Middle East output that renewed concerns of a global supply overhang.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
SABMiller PLC Q1 2017 MillerCoors Trading Statement Call
