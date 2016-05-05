May 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 25 points, or 0.4 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed down 73.57 points, or 1.2 percent, at 6,112.02 points on Wednesday, as basic resources stocks extended the previous day's losses and retailers came under pressure. * SABMILLER: Australia's antitrust regulator on Thursday cleared beer giant Anheuser Busch Inbev SA's planned $100-billion takeover of rival SABMiller Plc, saying the deal would not adversely affect the domestic market. SABMiller and Coca-Cola have agreed concessions with the South African government to win approval for their plan to merge African soft drink operations into what would be the continent's biggest Coke drinks bottler. * RIO: Rio Tinto said on Thursday it has no plans to expand its iron ore infrastructure capacity in Australia beyond 360 million tonnes a year. Global miner Rio Tinto said it expects a tough macro operating environment for the foreseeable future. * ROYAL BANK OF CANADA: Royal Bank of Scotland Chairman Howard Davies said the state-backed bank was preparing for a potential phase of economic instability following a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union. * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered would risk a staff exodus if it cut bonuses, Chairman John Peace said on Wednesday, responding to investor anger over high pay when the bank's shares have tumbled and there will be no final dividend for 2015. * LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP: The New York Stock Exchange's owner N> has shelved plans to make a counterbid for London Stock Exchange that could have derailed the British firm's planned merger with Deutsche Boerse. * BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc said on Wednesday it is selling shares representing 12 percent of Barclays Africa Group BGAJ.J and that South Africa's state pension fund would be an anchor investor. * MAIL.RU: Hundreds of millions of hacked user names and passwords for email accounts and other websites are being traded in Russia's criminal underworld, a security expert told Reuters. The discovery of 272.3 million stolen accounts included a majority of users of Mail.ru, Russia's most popular email service, among others, said Alex Holden, founder and chief information security officer of Hold Security. * BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO: The European Union's highest court on Wednesday upheld a tough EU law that will standardise cigarette packs, ban menthol flavouring and restrict e-cigarette advertising, paving the way for its adoption this month and dealing a blow to Big Tobacco. * RECKITT BENCKISER: South Korean retailer Lotte Mart stopped ordering Reckitt Benckiser products on Wednesday along with some e-commerce sites, after the British firm apologised for selling humidifier sterilizers linked to deadly lung injuries. * BHP BILLITON: Mining companies Vale SA and BHP Billiton were hit with a 155 billion-real ($43.5 billion) civil lawsuit for the collapse of a dam at a mine last year that killed 19 people and caused damage that prosecutors said was comparable to BP's oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. * TULLOW: Production has restarted at Tullow Oil's offshore Jubilee field in Ghana and it is pumping 30,000 barrels of crude per day, the company's managing director in Ghana Charles Darku told an investor forum on Wednesday. * EX-DIVS: BP Plc, Kingfisher Plc and London Stock Exchange Group Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 5.78 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * UK REFERENDUM: John Malone's cable company Liberty Global, which also owns Virgin Media, is evaluating a potential contribution of up to 500,000 pounds ($724,550) to a campaign to keep Britain in Europe. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BT Group PLC Q4 2016 BT Group PLC Earnings Release Smith & Nephew PLC Q1 2016 Smith & Nephew PLC Trading Statement Release RSA Insurance Q1 2016 RSA Insurance Group PLC Group PLC Trading Statement Release Provident <PFG.L Q1 2016 Provident Financial PLC Financial PLC Interim Management Statement Release Inmarsat PLC Q1 2016 Inmarsat PLC Earnings Release Lancashire Q1 2016 Lancashire Holdings Ltd Holdings Ltd Earnings Release Sage Group PLC Half Year 2016 Sage Group PLC Earnings Release WM Morrison Q1 2016 WM Morrison Supermarkets Supermarkets PLC PLC Trading Statement Derwent London PLC Q1 2016 Derwent London PLC Business Update BT Group PLC Q4 2016 BT Group PLC Earnings Release GW Pharmaceuticals Half Year 2016 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC PLC Earnings Release Esure Group PLC Q1 2016 Esure Group PLC Earnings Release Beazley Plc Q1 2016 Beazley PLC Earnings Release Millennium & Q1 2016 Millennium & Copthorne Copthorne Hotels Hotels PLC Earnings Release PLC