May 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12
points, or 0.19 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.09 percent higher at 6,117.25 points on
Thursday, as gains in companies like BT and RSA offset declines
by companies such as Centrica and Inmarsat after they gave
discouraging updates.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE: A break-up of GlaxoSmithKline is not something
that is being considered "at all" at present, the chairman of Britain's biggest
drugmaker said on Thursday.
* SABMILLER: South Africa's competition watchdog was on Thursday granted an
extra five days to study Anheuser-Busch InBev's planned $106 billion
takeover of SABMiller - a fifth extension that could delay the consumer
industry's biggest ever deal.
* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO: India's top court told tobacco companies on
Wednesday they must adhere to a new federal rule requiring much larger health
warnings on cigarette packs, in a major setback for the $11 billion industry
that opposes the new policy.
* BHP BILLITON: A Brazilian judge on Thursday ratified the settlement
Samarco and its owners, BHP Billiton and Vale SA, signed with
Brazil's government in March to cover damages for a deadly dam spill last year,
Vale said in a statement.
* OIL MAJORS: Ten oil companies including Royal Dutch Shell,
Chevron and BP are working together to develop standard
production equipment, a rare cooperation among rivals to save money as low oil
prices put pressure on budgets.
* UK REFERENDUM: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on
Thursday he thought Britain would be better off out of the European Union.
* BREXIT: Britain's vote in June on whether to leave the European Union is
shaping up to be the next global event to impact the U.S. central bank's
decision-making on when to next raise interest rates.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BBA Aviation PLC Q1 2016 BBA Aviation PLC
Trading Statement Release
Numis Corporation PLC Half Year 2016 Numis
Corporation PLC Earnings
Release
Capital & Counties Capital & Counties Properties
Properties PLC PLC Trading Statement Release
Hastings Group Q1 2016 Hastings Group Holdings
Holdings PLC PLC Earnings Release
InterContinental Q1 2016 InterContinental Hotels
Hotels Group PLC Group PLC Interim Management
Statement Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)