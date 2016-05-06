(Adds company news item, updates futures)
May 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12
points, or 0.19 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.09 percent higher at 6,117.25 points on
Thursday, as gains in companies like BT and RSA offset declines
by companies such as Centrica and Inmarsat after they gave
discouraging updates.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE: A break-up of GlaxoSmithKline is not something
that is being considered "at all" at present, the chairman of Britain's biggest
drugmaker said on Thursday.
* SABMILLER: South Africa's competition watchdog was on Thursday granted an
extra five days to study Anheuser-Busch InBev's planned $106 billion
takeover of SABMiller - a fifth extension that could delay the consumer
industry's biggest ever deal.
* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO: India's top court told tobacco companies on
Wednesday they must adhere to a new federal rule requiring much larger health
warnings on cigarette packs, in a major setback for the $11 billion industry
that opposes the new policy.
* BHP BILLITON: A Brazilian judge on Thursday ratified the settlement
Samarco and its owners, BHP Billiton and Vale SA, signed with
Brazil's government in March to cover damages for a deadly dam spill last year,
Vale said in a statement.
* OIL MAJORS: Ten oil companies including Royal Dutch Shell,
Chevron and BP are working together to develop standard
production equipment, a rare cooperation among rivals to save money as low oil
prices put pressure on budgets.
* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto and its partners on
Friday gave the final approval to a $5.3 billion expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi
copper mine in Mongolia, paving the way for development of what will become the
world's third-largest copper mine.
* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS: InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on
Friday posted a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter global room revenue and said
it was confident for the rest of the year, citing current trading trends and
brand momentum.
* TULLETT PREBON: Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc has
appointed Andrew Baddeley as chief financial officer with immediate effect.
* HASTINGS: UK insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported a 29
percent rise in first-quarter gross written premiums, driven by growth in the
number of policies and an increase premiums.
* INTERSERVE: British support services and construction company Interserve
plc said it had been hit by cost overruns and delays in a
energy-from-waste contract in Glasgow, resulting in it taking a 70 million pound
($101 million) charge in its first half.
* UK REFERENDUM: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on
Thursday he thought Britain would be better off out of the European Union.
* BREXIT: Britain's vote in June on whether to leave the European Union is
shaping up to be the next global event to impact the U.S. central bank's
decision-making on when to next raise interest rates.
