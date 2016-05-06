(Adds company news item, updates futures)

May 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12 points, or 0.19 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down about 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.09 percent higher at 6,117.25 points on Thursday, as gains in companies like BT and RSA offset declines by companies such as Centrica and Inmarsat after they gave discouraging updates.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE: A break-up of GlaxoSmithKline is not something that is being considered "at all" at present, the chairman of Britain's biggest drugmaker said on Thursday.

* SABMILLER: South Africa's competition watchdog was on Thursday granted an extra five days to study Anheuser-Busch InBev's planned $106 billion takeover of SABMiller - a fifth extension that could delay the consumer industry's biggest ever deal.

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO: India's top court told tobacco companies on Wednesday they must adhere to a new federal rule requiring much larger health warnings on cigarette packs, in a major setback for the $11 billion industry that opposes the new policy.

* BHP BILLITON: A Brazilian judge on Thursday ratified the settlement Samarco and its owners, BHP Billiton and Vale SA, signed with Brazil's government in March to cover damages for a deadly dam spill last year, Vale said in a statement.

* OIL MAJORS: Ten oil companies including Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron and BP are working together to develop standard production equipment, a rare cooperation among rivals to save money as low oil prices put pressure on budgets.

* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto and its partners on Friday gave the final approval to a $5.3 billion expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia, paving the way for development of what will become the world's third-largest copper mine.

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS: InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday posted a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter global room revenue and said it was confident for the rest of the year, citing current trading trends and brand momentum.

* TULLETT PREBON: Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc has appointed Andrew Baddeley as chief financial officer with immediate effect.

* HASTINGS: UK insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported a 29 percent rise in first-quarter gross written premiums, driven by growth in the number of policies and an increase premiums.

* INTERSERVE: British support services and construction company Interserve plc said it had been hit by cost overruns and delays in a energy-from-waste contract in Glasgow, resulting in it taking a 70 million pound ($101 million) charge in its first half.

* UK REFERENDUM: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday he thought Britain would be better off out of the European Union.

* BREXIT: Britain's vote in June on whether to leave the European Union is shaping up to be the next global event to impact the U.S. central bank's decision-making on when to next raise interest rates.

For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com