May 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 38 points, or 0.6 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.62 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on Friday at 1,303.30 points.

* G4S PLC: Britain's G4S plc said it had made a positive start to its financial year, with revenue from its continuing businesses up 4.5 percent in its first quarter and no new impairments on its portfolio of loss-making government contracts.

* ITE GROUP PLC: Exhibition organiser ITE Group Plc named Mark Shashoua to its top job and said it was confident for its fiscal year after trading in-line over the first six months.

* BP: BP Plc returned the small crude distillation unit at the 413,500 barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery to normal operations by Sunday afternoon following a malfunction on Saturday, sources familiar with plant operations said.

* OIL: Oil prices jumped on Monday as a huge wildfire in Canada's oil sand region knocked out over a million barrels in daily production capacity, contributing to a significant tightening of markets over the past weeks.

* STEEL: Chinese commodities futures fell almost across the board on Monday, led by 6 percent drops in steel and iron ore futures, as worries about waning demand in the world's top consumer of most industrial materials extended last week's slide.

* BREXIT: British support for staying in the European Union is on 42 percent while support for leaving is on 40 percent, according to a YouGov opinion poll for ITV television, the Times newspaper reported on Monday.

Nearly half of voters in eight big European Union countries want to be able to vote on whether to remain members of the bloc, just as Britons will in a referendum next month, according to an opinion poll published on Monday.

