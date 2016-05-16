May 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 13 points at 6,125 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,138.50 on Friday, as robust U.S. retail data gave a boost to European markets, though shares in Inmarsat and Coca-Cola HBC fell. * SHELL: Argentina has agreed to pay $217 million to two companies, including BG Group, now owned by Royal Dutch Shell, in long-standing arbitration cases stemming from its 2001/02 economic crisis, part of the center-right government's efforts to lure back foreign investors. *G4S: G4S Plc is in talks with lenders in six European countries, including the UK, over opening mobile or high street banking units, its European head told the Financial Times, as the world's largest security firm attempts to rebuild its business by moving into a space many lenders are vacating. (bit.ly/1TcdNBQ) * UK ECONOMY: The Confederation of British Industry cut its economic growth forecasts, citing the approach of the European Union referendum, and retailers and pay experts also pointed to a subdued outlook in other reports published on Monday. * UK BREXIT: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney denied on Sunday that he had compromised the central bank's independence by warning of the short-run costs of leaving the European Union, after criticism from "Out" campaigners. * UK REFERENDUM POLL: Prime Minister David Cameron is struggling to convince voters he is telling the truth about why Britain should stay in the European Union and his main "Out" rival Boris Johnson is doing a better job, an opinion poll found. * OIL: Oil prices jumped over 1 percent on Monday after long-time bear Goldman Sachs said the market had ended almost two years of oversupply following global oil disruptions and flipped to a deficit. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Lonmin PLC Half Year 2016 Lonmin PLC Earnings Release British Land Company Full Year 2016 British Land PLC Company PLC Earnings Release ICAP PLC Full Year 2016 ICAP PLC Earnings Release Victrex PLC Half Year 2016 Victrex PLC Earnings Release Braemar Shipping Full Year 2016 Braemar Shipping Services PLC Services PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)