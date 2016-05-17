May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 points, or 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent stronger at 6,151.40 on Monday, with a rally in basic resources stocks on the back of stronger metals prices supporting the broader equities market. * RIO: Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto said on Monday it had submitted feasibility studies to the Guinea government for its massive Simandou iron ore project, considered the world's biggest untapped iron ore deposit. * UK JOBS: Job vacancies in Britain slumped in April as uncertainty around the country's European Union membership referendum and the introduction of a higher minimum wage made employers more reluctant to hire, a jobs website said. * UK REFERENDUM: The "remain" camp held a 15-point lead over its "leave" rivals in Britain's EU referendum campaign, according to the latest poll from ORB for the Telegraph newspaper, published on Monday. * OIL: Oil futures rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, with U.S. crude hitting a six-month high, as the market focused on supply disruptions that prompted long-time bear Goldman Sachs to issue a bullish assessment on near-term prices. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Vodafone Group Full Year 2015 Vodafone Group PLC PLC Earnings Release Speedy Hire PLC Full Year 2015 Speedy Hire PLC Earnings Release Premier Foods Full Year 2016 Premier Foods PLC PLC Earnings Release Land Securities Full Year 2016 Land Securities Group PLC Group PLC Earnings Release DCC Plc Full Year 2016 DCC PLC Earnings Release Enterprise Inns Half Year 2016 Enterprise Inns PLC PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)