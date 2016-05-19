May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 60
points, or nearly 1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index on Wednesday ended flat in percentage terms at its
close at 6,165.80 points, as luxury goods firm Burberry fell after a
slump in its profits and miners tracked weaker metals prices.
* ANTOFAGASTA: Antofagasta said on Wednesday it had signed an
accord with a community that has long-opposed the tailings dam at its Los
Pelambres flagship copper mine in Chile to bring their protests to an end, but
not all the protesters said they were on board.
* DIRECTORS' PAY: Shareholders of two London-listed companies approved their
directors' pay on Wednesday, rejecting the recommendations of influential
advisors in a sign that dissatisfaction over high salaries has yet to result in
widespread change.
* UK's REFORM AGENDA: Queen Elizabeth unveiled plans by British Prime
Minister David Cameron on Wednesday to overhaul prisons and help the poor under
a social reform agenda he hopes to press after a referendum on European Union
membership.
* BREXIT: The campaign to keep Britain in the European Union has taken an 18
percentage point lead over the "Out" campaign ahead of a June 23 referendum, its
widest in three months, a telephone opinion poll by Ipsos MORI showed on
Wednesday.
* OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, pulled down by rising U.S. crude
inventories, a stronger dollar and surging output from Iran to Europe and Asia.
* GOLD: Gold was trading near a three-week low on Thursday after minutes
from a Federal Reserve policy meeting signalled the U.S. central bank could
raise rates as soon as next month, boosting the dollar.
* EX-DIVS: Bunzl, HSBC Holdings, Imperial Brands,
Intertek Group, Provident Financial, Royal Dutch Shell A and B
will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on
Thursday, trimming 17.27 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
National Grid Full Year 2016 National Grid PLC
PLC Earnings Release
3i Group PLC Full Year 2015 3i Group PLC Earnings
Release
Bloomsbury Full Year 2015 Bloomsbury Publishing
Publishing PLC PLC Earnings Release
Investec PLC Full Year 2016 Investec PLC Earnings
Release
Shanks Group PLC Preliminary 2015/2016 Shanks Group
PLC Earnings Release
Grainger PLC Half Year 2016 Grainger PLC Earnings
Release
Mitchells & Half Year 2016 Mitchells & Butlers
Butlers PLC PLC Earnings Release
Booker Group PLC Full Year 2015/2016 Booker Group PLC
Earnings Release
Britvic PLC Half Year 2016 Britvic PLC Earnings
Release
Hargreaves Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Interim
Lansdown PLC Management Statement Release
Thomas Cook Half Year 2016 Thomas Cook Group plc
Group PLC Earnings Release
Royal Mail PLC Full Year 2016 Royal Mail PLC
Earnings Release
Merlin Q1 2016 Merlin Entertainments PLC
Entertainments Trading Statement Release
PLC
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)