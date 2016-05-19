May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 60 points, or nearly 1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index on Wednesday ended flat in percentage terms at its close at 6,165.80 points, as luxury goods firm Burberry fell after a slump in its profits and miners tracked weaker metals prices. * ANTOFAGASTA: Antofagasta said on Wednesday it had signed an accord with a community that has long-opposed the tailings dam at its Los Pelambres flagship copper mine in Chile to bring their protests to an end, but not all the protesters said they were on board. * DIRECTORS' PAY: Shareholders of two London-listed companies approved their directors' pay on Wednesday, rejecting the recommendations of influential advisors in a sign that dissatisfaction over high salaries has yet to result in widespread change. * UK's REFORM AGENDA: Queen Elizabeth unveiled plans by British Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday to overhaul prisons and help the poor under a social reform agenda he hopes to press after a referendum on European Union membership. * BREXIT: The campaign to keep Britain in the European Union has taken an 18 percentage point lead over the "Out" campaign ahead of a June 23 referendum, its widest in three months, a telephone opinion poll by Ipsos MORI showed on Wednesday. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, pulled down by rising U.S. crude inventories, a stronger dollar and surging output from Iran to Europe and Asia. * GOLD: Gold was trading near a three-week low on Thursday after minutes from a Federal Reserve policy meeting signalled the U.S. central bank could raise rates as soon as next month, boosting the dollar. * EX-DIVS: Bunzl, HSBC Holdings, Imperial Brands, Intertek Group, Provident Financial, Royal Dutch Shell A and B will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 17.27 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: National Grid Full Year 2016 National Grid PLC PLC Earnings Release 3i Group PLC Full Year 2015 3i Group PLC Earnings Release Bloomsbury Full Year 2015 Bloomsbury Publishing Publishing PLC PLC Earnings Release Investec PLC Full Year 2016 Investec PLC Earnings Release Shanks Group PLC Preliminary 2015/2016 Shanks Group PLC Earnings Release Grainger PLC Half Year 2016 Grainger PLC Earnings Release Mitchells & Half Year 2016 Mitchells & Butlers Butlers PLC PLC Earnings Release Booker Group PLC Full Year 2015/2016 Booker Group PLC Earnings Release Britvic PLC Half Year 2016 Britvic PLC Earnings Release Hargreaves Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Interim Lansdown PLC Management Statement Release Thomas Cook Half Year 2016 Thomas Cook Group plc Group PLC Earnings Release Royal Mail PLC Full Year 2016 Royal Mail PLC Earnings Release Merlin Q1 2016 Merlin Entertainments PLC Entertainments Trading Statement Release PLC TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)