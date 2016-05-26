May 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 10 to 12 points, or 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.7 percent at 6,262.85 on Wednesday, lifted by gains at major banks and oil companies, while retailer Marks & Spencer slumped after a disappointing trading update. * BP, SHELL: Six international oil firms including BP and Royal Dutch Shell Plc have bid to operate Qatar's largest offshore oil field, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. * SABLE MINING: A grand jury in Liberia on Wednesday indicted government officials, including the speaker of parliament and the head of the ruling party, along with London AIM-listed Sable Mining on charges including bribery. * EX-DIVS: Carnival Plc, DCC Plc and Whitbread Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.83 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * UK STEEL: Tata Steel has received a number of serious offers for its businesses in Britain, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday as steel workers marched past Downing Street to put pressure on the government to get a deal. * UK BANKS: Complaints against financial services firms in Britain are at their third highest level on record despite a crackdown on bad behaviour by regulators and new laws since the financial crisis to protect customers from misselling. * UK ECONOMY: Confidence in Britain's dominant services sector fell to its lowest level in over three years in the three months to May ahead of the country's European Union membership referendum in June, a survey showed on Thursday. * UK REFERENDUM: European Union officials and diplomats launched a round of confidential discussions this week to prepare a coordinated response to a possible British vote to leave the bloc next month, EU sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Those fighting for Britain to remain in the European Union are making good progress but getting young people to register and turn out to vote is the 'In' camp's greatest concern, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Imagination Imagination Technologies Group Technologies Group PLC PLC Year End Trading Statement Presentation SVG Capital PLC Q1 2016 SVG Capital PLC Interim Management Statement Release Darty PLC Full Year 2016 Darty PLC Trading Statement Release Tate & Lyle PLC Full Year 2016 Tate & Lyle PLC Earnings Release Inchcape PLC Q1 2016 Inchcape PLC Trading Statement Release PayPoint PLC Full Year 2015 PayPoint plc Earnings Release Vectura Group PLC Full Year 2016 Vectura Group PLC Earnings Release United Utilities Group Full Year 2015/2016 United PLC Utilities Group PLC Earnings Release Daily Mail and General Half Year 2016 Daily Mail and Trust PLC General Trust PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)