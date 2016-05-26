(Updates futures, adds company news items)

May 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 10 to 12 points, or 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.7 percent at 6,262.85 on Wednesday, lifted by gains at major banks and oil companies, while retailer Marks & Spencer slumped after a disappointing trading update.

* BP, SHELL: Six international oil firms including BP and Royal Dutch Shell Plc have bid to operate Qatar's largest offshore oil field, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* DEBENHAMS: British department store group Debenhams on Thursday named Sergio Bucher, an executive at Amazon's fashion business, as its new boss.

* DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST: The publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper said a downturn in the print advertising market was squeezing margins in its media business, resulting in an 11 percent drop in first-half profit and a lower outlook for the year.

* TATE & LYLE: British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle on Thursday posted a 5 percent rise in full-year profit and said progress in the 2017 financial year would be in line with its expectations.

* UNITED UTILITIES: British water utility United Utilities Group Plc said its full-year underlying operating profit fell 9 percent, hurt by new regulatory price controls.

* SABLE MINING: A grand jury in Liberia on Wednesday indicted government officials, including the speaker of parliament and the head of the ruling party, along with London AIM-listed Sable Mining on charges including bribery.

* EX-DIVS: Carnival Plc, DCC Plc and Whitbread Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.83 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* PENSIONS: Charges on Britons cashing in their pension early will be capped at 1 percent of the pot's value from March 2017, the Financial Conduct Authority proposed on Thursday.

* UK STEEL: Tata Steel has received a number of serious offers for its businesses in Britain, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday as steel workers marched past Downing Street to put pressure on the government to get a deal.

* UK BANKS: Complaints against financial services firms in Britain are at their third highest level on record despite a crackdown on bad behaviour by regulators and new laws since the financial crisis to protect customers from misselling.

* UK ECONOMY: Confidence in Britain's dominant services sector fell to its lowest level in over three years in the three months to May ahead of the country's European Union membership referendum in June, a survey showed on Thursday.

* UK REFERENDUM: European Union officials and diplomats launched a round of confidential discussions this week to prepare a coordinated response to a possible British vote to leave the bloc next month, EU sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Those fighting for Britain to remain in the European Union are making good progress but getting young people to register and turn out to vote is the 'In' camp's greatest concern, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

