* The UK blue chip index closed 0.04 percent higher at 6,265.65 points on Thursday, as mining shares rallied along with metals prices to offset weaker banking and energy stocks.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Final bids for Anglo American's metallurgical coal mines in Australia, valued at up to $1.5 billion, must be submitted by June 6, three sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

* SPORTS DIRECT: British lawmakers have rejected an invitation to visit Sports Direct's headquarters, which the retailer's billionaire founder Mike Ashley had set as a pre-condition for him to appear in parliament to answer questions about workers' treatment.

* LIDL: The Schwarz group that owns German discount supermarket chain Lidl plans to invest 6.5 billion euros ($7.3 billion) in 2016, with part of that going to sprucing up its stores in its home market, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

* UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: Morale among British consumers edged up in May but uncertainty around next month's referendum on European Union membership continued to cloud the economic outlook, a survey showed on Friday.

* BREXIT: A British exit from the European Union would be a serious risk to global economic growth, the Group of Seven leaders said in a summit declaration on Friday, although German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the issue had not been discussed.

* OIL: Oil futures fell further in Asian trade on Friday after running into resistance at the $50-a-barrel mark, as investors worried higher prices could reactivate shuttered crude output, adding to global oversupply.

