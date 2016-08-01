Aug 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 0.05
percent, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.33 percent
ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed 3.37 points higher on Friday at 6724.43,
underperforming the broader European market as education publisher Pearson
slumped after posting results.
* SABMILLER: Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev cleared a major hurdle
towards its takeover of SABMiller with regulatory approval from China on
Friday, leaving the acquisition's future in the hands of the British company's
board.
* GULF KEYSTONE: Norwegian energy firm DNO ASA, hoping to expand
its presence in Iraqi Kurdistan, offered to buy rival Gulf Keystone Petroleum
Ltd for $300 million, following the latter's junk bond deal this month.
* SIERRA RUTILE: Australia's Iluka Resources has made a 215 million
pound ($284 million) all-cash takeover offer for rival mineral sands producer
Sierra Rutile, looking to take advantage of a market slump to boost its
long-term resources.
* UK BUSINESS MORALE: British business confidence plunged in the immediate
aftermath of the June 23 vote to leave the European Union, regained a little
ground later, but was still down sharply compared with last quarter, an industry
body said on Monday.
* UK ECONOMY: British businesses expect economic growth to grind almost to a
halt over the next three months due to weaker investment and consumer confidence
after June's vote to leave the European Union, the Confederation of British
Industry said on Sunday.
* EU RULES: Britain's financial watchdog published on Friday a consultation
paper on implementing a reform of European Union securities markets, signalling
to banks that last month's vote by Britons to leave the EU must not derail
preparations for the new rules.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Real Good Food PLC Full Year 2016 Real Good
Food PLC Earnings Release
Cenkos Securities PLC Full Year 2016 Cenkos
Securities PLC Earnings
Release
Ascential PLC Half Year 2016 Ascential PLC
Earnings Release
Trinity Mirror PLC Half Year 2016 Trinity
Mirror PLC Earnings Release
Keller Group PLC Half Year 2016 Keller Group
PLC Earnings Release
Fidessa Group PLC Half Year 2016 Fidessa Group
PLC Earnings Release
Senior PLC Half Year 2016 Senior PLC
Earnings Release
Ultra Electronics Half Year 2016 Ultra
Holdings PLC Electronics Holdings PLC
Earnings Release
Intertek Group PLC Half Year 2016 Intertek
Group PLC Earnings Release
