Aug 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 0.05
percent, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up about 0.5
percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed 3.37 points higher on Friday at 6724.43,
underperforming the broader European market as education publisher Pearson
slumped after posting results.
* SABMILLER: Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev cleared a major hurdle
towards its takeover of SABMiller with regulatory approval from China on
Friday, leaving the acquisition's future in the hands of the British company's
board.
* INTERTEK: British testing company Intertek Group ITRK.L said on Monday it
was on track to deliver full-year revenue growth at constant currency and that
it did not expect Britain's decision to leave the EU to impact its growth
opportunities.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE: GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday it had teamed up
with Alphabet's life sciences unit to create a new company focused on
fighting diseases by targeting electrical signals in the body.
* EQUITIES OUTLOOK: Goldman Sachs has cut its three-month rating on equities
to "underweight", saying its risk appetite indicator has turned neutral, which
suggests that markets are more vulnerable to growth and policy disappointments.
* GULF KEYSTONE: Norwegian energy firm DNO ASA, hoping to expand
its presence in Iraqi Kurdistan, offered to buy rival Gulf Keystone Petroleum
Ltd for $300 million, following the latter's junk bond deal this month.
* SIERRA RUTILE: Australia's Iluka Resources has made a 215 million
pound ($284 million) all-cash takeover offer for rival mineral sands producer
Sierra Rutile, looking to take advantage of a market slump to boost its
long-term resources.
* IAG: Qatar Airways lifted its stake in British Airways-owner IAG
to 20.01 percent from 15.67 percent, saying it had no plans to increase its
shareholding further unless the situation changed materially.
* UK BUSINESS MORALE: British business confidence plunged in the immediate
aftermath of the June 23 vote to leave the European Union, regained a little
ground later, but was still down sharply compared with last quarter, an industry
body said on Monday.
* UK ECONOMY: British businesses expect economic growth to grind almost to a
halt over the next three months due to weaker investment and consumer confidence
after June's vote to leave the European Union, the Confederation of British
Industry said on Sunday.
* EU RULES: Britain's financial watchdog published on Friday a consultation
paper on implementing a reform of European Union securities markets, signalling
to banks that last month's vote by Britons to leave the EU must not derail
preparations for the new rules.
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)